NJPW New Years Golden Series Results 2/17/22

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: The Great O-Khan vs. Ryohei Oiwa

Oiwa avoids the cheap shot from Khan before the bell rings. Oiwa kicks Khan in the gut. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Shoulder Block Exchange. Khan shoves Oiwa. Oiwa peppers Khan with forearms. Khan kicks Oiwa in the gut. Oiwa with a misdirection clothesline. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back. Khan drops Oiwa with a shoulder tackle. Khan dumps Oiwa out of the ring. Khan drives Oiwa back first into the steel barricade. Oiwa with two forearm smashes. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Oiwa. Khan hammers down on the back of Oiwa’s neck. Khan whips Oiwa into the barricade. Oiwa gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen.

Khan applies The Head & Arm Choke. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan goes into the lateral press for a one count. Khan stomps on Oiwa’s back. Khan toys around with Oiwa. Oiwa with three overhand chops. Khan buries his knee into the midsection of Oiwa. Khan hammers down on the back of Oiwa’s neck. Oiwa dropkicks Khan. Oiwa sends Khan to the corner. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Oiwa drops Khan with a shoulder tackle. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Khan grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa continues to stomp on Khan’s back. Chop Exchange. Khan with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Khan makes Oiwa tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: The Great O-Khan via Submission

Second Match: Robbie Eagles, Tiger Mask and Kosei Fujita vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato and Tomoaki Honma In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Robbie Eagles and Master Wato will start things off. Test Of Strength. Standing Switch Exchange. Eagles with a drop toe hold. Chain grappling exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Eagles avoids The Mid-Kick. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Wato. Eagles holds onto the ropes. Wato avoids the double foot stomp. Misfired Roundhouse Kicks. Double Dropkick. Double Kick Up. Wato kicks Eagles in the gut. Wato applies a front face lock. Taguchi tags himself in. Taguchi clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Strike. Double Back Fist. Double Spinning Back Kicks. Double Drop Toe Hold to Tiger. Double Basement Dropkick. Taguchi with Two Corner Hip Attacks. Meeting Of The Minds. Flying Tigers dodges The Double Hip Attack. Eagles clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Flying Tigers with combination kicks. Double Basement Dropkick. Taguchi kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Eagles stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Eagles tags in Fujita.

Fujita stomps on Taguchi’s back. Fujita bodyslams Taguchi. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s back. Fujita sends Taguchi face first into the red turnbuckle pad. Fujita tags in Tiger. Tiger repeatedly kicks Taguchi in the back. Taguchi denies The Tiger Driver. Tiger with a knee lift. Tiger with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Tiger applies a top wrist lock. Wato breaks up the submission hold. Tiger with the arm-ringer. Tiger stomps on Taguchi’s face. Tiger tags in Eagles. Eagles toys around with Taguchi. Eagles with Two Mid-Kicks. Taguchi blocks a boot from Eagles. Taguchi hammers down on the right knee of Eagles. Eagles hammers down on the back of Taguchi’s neck. Eagles applies a rear chin lock. Taguchi with elbows into the midsection of Eagles. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Eagles counters with The Atomic Drop. Taguchi drops Eagles with a Running Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Wato. Wato scores the elbow knockdown. Wato kicks Eagles in the face. Wato whips Eagles across the ring. Wato dropkicks Eagles. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick to Tiger. Wato kicks Tiger in the chest. Wato with The Mid-Kick.

Eagles launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with The SpringBoard Uppercut for a two count. Eagles denies The Recientemente. Eagles blocks a boot from Wato. Wato denies The Turbo Backpack. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Wato. Eagles dropkicks the back of Wato’s left knee. Eagles with a Sliding Lariat across the back of Wato’s neck. Honma and Fujita are tagged in. Honma with a shoulder tackle. Honma unloads a series of knife edge chops. Honma sends Fujita to the corner. Fujita kicks Honma in the face. Fujita runs into Honma. Shoulder Block Exchange. Fujita ducks a clothesline from Honma. Fujita with a running shoulder tackle. Fujita knocks Taguchi off the ring apron. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita bodyslams Honma for a two count. Fujita repeatedly kicks Honma in the back. Fujita applies the single leg crab. Wato breaks up the submission hold. Tiger with clubbing blows to Wato’s back. Double Irish Whip. Tiger with a Spinning Back Kick. Fujita dropkicks Wato to the floor. Fujita dropkicks Taguchi. Stereo Suicide Dives. Fujita with combination forearms. Honma clotheslines Fujita. Honma makes Fujita tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi and Tomoaki Honma via Submission

Third Match: El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki vs. El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori and Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Jado with a knife edge chop. Jado slams Douki’s head on the ring apron. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. Ishimori rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. Ishimori stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Phantasmo kicks Kanemaru in the ribs. Double Irish Whip. Ishimori with a running elbow smash. Kanemaru kicks Phantasmo in the face. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Kanemaru shoves Ishimori into Phantasmo. Kanemaru throws Ishimori into Jado. Kanemaru dumps Ishimori out of the ring. Phantasmo attacks the midsection of Kanemaru. Phantasmo is throwing haymakers at Kanemaru. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Phantasmo. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Phantasmo’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Phantasmo dropkicks Kanemaru. Desperado goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo pulls Desperado down to the mat. Kanemaru kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Phantasmo. Jado nails Kanemaru with a kendo stick. Phantasmo transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Phantasmo goes after Kanemaru’s ears. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori rakes the back of Kanemaru. Bullet Club continues to target Kanemaru’s ears. Kanemaru is displaying his fighting spirit. Jado drops Kanemaru with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Jado applies The OJK. Phantasmo kicks Douki in the gut. Phantasmo dumps Douki out of the ring. Jado tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with another back rake. Ishimori sends Kanemaru to the corner. Ishimori with a Corner Meteora. Ishimori goes for The Cipher Utaki, but Kanemaru rolls him over for a two count. Ishimori rakes the ears of Kanemaru. Kanemaru dropkicks Ishimori. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Desperado scores the elbow knockdown. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Desperado Spears Ishimori. Desperado clears the ring. Ishimori kicks Desperado in the face. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori applies a waist lock. Desperado decks Ishimori with a back elbow smash. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Desperado rolls Ishimori over for a two count. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Ishimori transitions into The YES! Lock. Desperado grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado tags in Phantasmo.

Phantasmo kicks Desperado in the ribs. Phantasm toys around with Desperado. Desperado slaps Phantasmo in the chest. Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Desperado blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Desperado rocks Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Desperado tags in Douki. Douki delivers The Missile Dropkick. Jado drives his knee into the midsection of Douki. Jado whips Douki across the ring. Douki kicks Jado in the chest. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Douki holds onto the ropes. Douki kicks Phantasmo in the face. Douki with a shoulder block. Douki hits The Day Break for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Ishimori repeatedly stomps on Douki’s face. That leads us to a pier six brawl on the outside. Phantasmo denies Suplex de Luna. Douki uppercuts Phantasmo. Douki goes for The Swinging Olympic Slam, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo with a Spinning Back Kick. Phantasmo kicks Douki in the face. Phantasmo kicks the left hamstring of Douki. Phantasmo delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Phantasmo hits The UFO for a two count. Ishimori connects with The Bloody Cross. Phantasmo goes into the cover and picks up the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori and Jado via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Minoru Suzuki & Taichi vs. Toru Yano & Yuji Nagata

Suzuki attacks Yano before the bell rings. Suzuki wraps the towel around Yano’s neck. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Yano. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Taichi rolls Nagata back into the ring. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Nagata’s back. Nagata shoves Taichi. Nagata with forearm shiver. Taichi starts choking Nagata. Suzuki tags himself in. Suzuki repeatedly slaps Nagata in the face. Forearm Exchange. Yano tags himself in. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Suzuki slaps Yano in the back of the head. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Yano. Suzuki whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano dodges The Big Boot. Yano starts slapping Suzuki in the back of the head. Suzuki rocks Yano with a forearm smash. Suzuki with a knee strike. Suzuki HeadButts Yano. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki is busted open.

Suzuki whips Yano into the steel barricade. Suzuki hits Yano with the turnbuckle pad. Suzuki starts choking Yano with a chair. The referee is losing control of this match. Taichi stomps on Yano’s chest. Suzuki applies the single leg crab om the floor. Suzuki rolls Yano back into the ring. Suzuki stomps on Yano’s chest. Suzuki tags in Taichi. Suzuki with heavy bodyshots. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Suzuki applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker from the ring apron. Taichi is choking Yano with his boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Taichi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Taichi slams Yano’s head on the right boot of Suzuki. Taichi tags in Suzuki. Taichi kicks Yano in the gut. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Suzuki starts choking Yano with the microphone stand. The referee admonishes Suzuki. Suzuki toys around with Yano. Yano rakes the eyes of Suzuki. Suzuki with a reverse hammer throw into the exposed steel. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Nagata and Taichi are tagged in.

Running Boot Exchange. Snap Mare/Back Kick Exchange. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Mid-Kick Exchange. Taichi hammers down on the right knee of Nagata. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Taichi. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Nagata with a knee lift. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Nagata with The Hook Kick. Nagata blocks a boot from Taichi. Nagata hammers down on the right knee of Taichi. Nagata with a forearm smash. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi delivers The Buzzsaw Kick for a two count. Taichi goes for The Axe Bomber, but Nagata counters with The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Suzuki breaks up the submission hold. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Yano whips Suzuki into the exposed steel. Nagata with a Rising Knee Strike. Taichi denies The Back Drop Driver. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi kicks Nagata in the face. Taichi drives Nagata back first into the exposed steel. Taichi connects with The Gedo Clutch to pickup the victory. After the match, Suzuki handcuffs Yano to the barricade. Suzuki tees off on Yano. Suzuki puts Nagata, The Young Lions, the ring announcer and the referee inside the dog cage.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki & Taichi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: Tomohiro Ishii & YOH vs. SHO & Yujiro Takahashi

House Of Torture attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Sho wraps a towel around Yoh’s neck. Sho whips Yoh into the steel barricade. Takahashi drives Ishii back first into the ring apron. Sho wraps a shirt around Yoh’s neck. Takahashi stomps on Ishii’s chest. Takahashi is choking Ishii with his knee. Sho is putting the boots to Yoh. Sho starts Yoh with his boot. Yoh scores the forearm knockdown. Ishii rocks Sho with a forearm smash. Yoh uppercuts Sho. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Double Hip Toss. Back Kick/Basement Dropkick Combination. Ishii stomps on Takahashi’s back. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii with a knife edge chop. Ishii sends Takahashi to the corner. Takahashi runs into Ishii. Ishii with a forearm smash.

Takahashi starts biting Ishii’s fingers. Takahashi slams Ishii’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi tags in Sho. Sho repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. Sho starts bending Ishii’s fingers. Sho with combination kicks. Sho rakes the eyes of Ishii. Sho repeatedly kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii is pissed. Forearm Exchange. Ishii tags in Yoh. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh applies a wrist lock. Yoh sends Sho to the corner. Sho side steps Yoh into the turnbuckle pad. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh with a deep arm-drag. Yoh dropkicks Sho to the floor. The lights go out in Korakuen Hall. EVIL and Dick Togo gangs up on Yoh and Ishii which forces the disqualification. After the match, we had an impromptu eight man tag team match made official.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii & YOH via Disqualification

Sixth Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and YOH vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Chaos attacks House Of Torture before the bell rings. EVIL repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Ishii. EVIL kicks Ishii in the face. EVIL slaps Ishii in the face. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. Double Shoulder Tackle. Chaos with a pair of assisted hip tosses. Goto kicks Takahashi in the gut. Goto sends Takahashi to the corner. Goto with a corner clothesline. Yoh with a running elbow smash. Double Shoulder Tackle. Stereo Mid-Kick/SuperKick Combination. War Drums to Sho and Togo. Hashi rolls EVIL back into the ring. Ishii slaps EVIL in the face. Ishii with forearm shivers. Ishii yells at the referee. Ishii tags in Goto. Goto repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s chest. Chaos is mauling EVIL in the corner. Goto hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. Goto gets distracted by Takahashi. EVIL applies a waist lock. Goto decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Togo removed the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL whips Goto into the exposed steel. All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall.

Togo rakes the eyes of Goto. EVIL stands on top of Goto. EVIL kicks Goto out of the ring. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi hammers down on the left shoulder of Goto. Takahashi kicks Goto in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a straight right hand. Takahashi starts biting Goto’s forehead. The referee is trying to calm down Ishii. Takahashi tags in Togo. Togo is putting the boots to Goto. Togo with two haymakers. Togo is choking Goto with his knee. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL sends Goto back first into the exposed steel. EVIL kicks Ishii in the gut. Ishii takes a trip to the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Sho. Sho knocks Yoh off the ring apron. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho works on his joint manipulation game. Sho with a corner clothesline. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho kicks Goto in the face. Goto with three overhand chops. Sho rakes the eyes of Goto. Sho hammers down on the left shoulder of Goto. Sho with an arm-ringer. Goto applies The Sleeper Hold. Sho backs Goto into the exposed steel.

Goto kicks Sho in the face. Goto is displaying his fighting spirit. Sho kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with The Misdirection Lariat. Goto tags in Yoh. Yoh scores two forearm knockdowns. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh with a spinning forearm smash. Yoh with Three Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Sho kicks Yoh in the face. Yoh with a BackBreaker/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Yoh applies a waist lock. Sho starts bending Yoh’s fingers. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh uppercuts Sho. Sho puts the referee in harms way. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Yoh with a sliding dropkick. Yoh goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sho lands back on his feet. Yoh kicks Sho in the gut. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Togo kicks Yoh in the back. Sho Spears Yoh. Sho tags in Togo. Togo stands on the left ankle of Yoh. Yoh with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yoh tags in Hashi. Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi kicks Togo in the gut. Hashi hammers down on the back of Togo’s neck.

Togo reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Togo. Hashi has Togo draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of Togo. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Togo denies The Vertical Suplex. Togo applies a side headlock. Togo punches Hashi in the jaw. House Of Torture clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Togo with a leaping back elbow smash. Sho with a flying forearm smash. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. EVIL follows that with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Togo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Togo wraps the garrote around Hashi’s neck. Ishii drills Togo with The BrainBuster. EVIL kicks Ishii in the gut. EVIL whips Ishii into the exposed steel. EVIL rake the eyes of Hashi. EVIL denies The Ushigoroshi. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination to Takahashi. Sho kicks Hashi in the gut. Sho denies The GYW. Yoh SuperKicks Sho. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Chaos connects with their Double SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Hashi makes Togo tap out to The Butterfly Lock.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and YOH via Submission

Seventh Match: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe and Satoshi Kojima vs. Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi w/Bushi In A 8-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Sanada will start things off. Pose Off. Tanahashi is trying to dump Sanada over the top rope. That leads us to a huge standoff in the center of the ring. Okada and Takahashi are tagged in. Okada takes a swipe at Naito. Takahashi punches Okada in the back. Takahashi unloads two knife edge chops. Takahashi whips Okada across the ring. Okada holds onto the ropes. Okada kicks Takahashi in the face. Okada bodyslams Takahashi. Okada with The Slingshot Senton. Okada mocks Naito. Okada applies a front face lock. Makabe tags himself in. Makabe with clubbing blows to Takahashi’s back. Makabe bodyslams Takahashi. Makabe slams Takahashi’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Makabe tags in Kojima. Kojima kicks Takahashi in the gut. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Kojima punches Takahashi in the back. Kojima with a knife edge chop. Kojima with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Kojima tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi uppercuts Takahashi. Tanahashi bodyslams Takahashi. Tanahashi with a leaping elbow drop. Tanahashi tags in Okada. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Takahashi with three overhand chops. Okada drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Okada runs towards Naito. Okada punches Takahashi in the back. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Naito trips Okada from the outside. Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Takagi clears the ring. All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Naito drives Okada back first into the steel barricade. Naito rolls Okada back into the ring. Takahashi tags in Naito. LIJ gangs up on Okada. Naito applies the headscissors neck lock. Okada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito applies a front face lock. Naito tags in Takagi.

Takagi with a clubbing sledge to Okada’s back. Takagi applies the cravate. Takagi kicks Okada in the face. Forearm Exchange. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Okada avoids The Sliding Elbow. Okada with The Flapjack. Okada tags in Makabe. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe clears the ring. Takagi kicks Makabe in the gut. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Makabe Powerslams Takagi. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Takagi denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Takagi with two knee lifts. Takagi HeadButts Makabe. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Makabe with The Western Lariat for a two count. Makabe whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi sends Makabe to the apron. Second Forearm Exchange. Kojima kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi denies The Koji Cutter. Kojima nearly runs into Makabe. Makabe with a tomahawk chop. Kojima inadvertently knocks Makabe off the apron. Togi Makabe has been eliminated.

Kojima backs Takagi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Naito tags himself in. Naito repeatedly stomps on Kojima’s chest. Naito hammers down on the back of Kojima’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies a rear chin lock. Kojima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada stomps on Kojima’s back. Sanada punches Kojima in the back. Sanada punches Kojima in the back. Sanada with a drop toe hold. Sanada with another back rake. Sananda tags in Takahashi. Takahashi clears the ring. Machine Gun Chop Exchange. Kojima sends Takahashi to the corner. Kojima avoids the flying forearm smash. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi mocks Kojima. Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Kojima denies The Time Bomb. Takahashi kicks Kojima in the chest. Kojima fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Kojima with two sharp elbow strikes. Kojima drops Takahashi with The DDT. Takahashi tags in Sanada. Third Forearm Exchange. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Kojima tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi knocks Naito and Takagi off the apron. Tanahashi decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi bodyslams Sanada. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Sanada. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Sanada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi skins the cat. Sanada does the same thing. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada goes for The Paradise Lock, but Okada gets in the way. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Sanada denies The Paradise Lock. Tanahashi kicks Sanada in the gut. Tanahashi with the irish whip. Tanahashi with a running forearm smash. Sanada propels Tanahashi to the apron. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi kicks the left knee of Sanada. Sanada avoids the low dropkick. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock on the bottom rope. Sanada with a sliding dropkick that knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Hiroshi Tanahashi has been eliminated.

Sanada kicks Okada in the gut. Sanada whips Okada across the ring. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from Sanada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Naito kicks Okada in the gut. Okada drops Naito with The Big Boot. Okada sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito pulls Okada out of the ring. Naito repeatedly whips Okada into the steel barricade. Naito rolls Okada back into the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Okada’s head. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito sends Okada to the apron. Okada with forearm shivers. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada applies The Money Clip. LIJ gets in the way. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. Okada side steps Takagi into the turnbuckle pad.

Okada rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Takagi with The Pumping Bomber. Naito follows that with a jackknife hold for a two count. Okada denies The Destino. Okada brings Naito to the apron. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Naito dropkicks Okada off the apron. Kazuchika Okada has been eliminated. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Naito’s back. LIJ gangs up on Kojima. Double Irish Whip. Kojima takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Triple Basement Dropkick for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Kojima shoves Naito into Sanada. Kojima kicks Naito in the gut. Kojima connects with Two Koji Cutters. Takagi with combination forearms. Takagi with a double handed chop. Double Lariat. Kojima drops Takagi with The Lariat. Naito negates The Lariat. Kojima with an Inside Out Lariat. Kojima drills Naito with The BrainBuster for a two count. Naito avoids The Lariat. Sanada dropkicks Kojima. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi SuperKicks Kojima. Naito hits The Valentia. Naito plants Kojima with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

