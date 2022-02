Below are the results from today’s NJPW New Years Golden Series event from The Mukahari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

The Great O-Khan defeated Kosei Fujita in 7:30 via Submission (Boston Crab)

Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi defeated. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima in 7:40 via Submission (Boston Crab)

SHO & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Tiger Mask in 10:22 via Pinfall (Big Juice)

Toru Yano, Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata defeated Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Taka Michinoku in 10:26 via Pinfall (Lariat)

Tomohiro Ishii & YOH defeated EVIL & Dick Togo in 11:06 via Pinfall (Five Star Clutch)

Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi and Togi Makabe defeated El Desperado, Taichi and Douki in 13:52 via Submission (Bendabar)

Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Shingo Takagi defeated Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomoaki Honma in 21:13 via Submission (Skull End)

