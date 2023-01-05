Night Two of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event will be a joint show with New Japan and Pro Wrestling NOAH talents.

The two companies confirmed the news today. A press conference to announce the full card will be held on Friday, January 6 at 3am ET via the official NOAH YouTube channel.

The joint show comes after an angle that took place at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday, between the members of NOAH stable KONGO and members of Los Ingobernables de Japon, which you can see at this link.

NJPW previously announced Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night Two for Saturday, January 21 from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan.

The 2022 Yokohama show also featured a NOAH vs. NJPW theme.

