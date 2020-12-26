New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that no more tickets will be sold for next month’s WrestleKingdom 15 pay per view due to the new government restrictions on large-scale events to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Check out the full details below.

In light of restrictions imposed on large scale events in Tokyo, no further tickets will be sold for either night of Varsan Presents Wrestle Kingdom 15 (January 4 & 5, 2021) as of Tuesday, December 29. There will be no event day tickets sold for the event.

As ever, we ask for all attendees to comply with COVID protocols, including wearing a mask at all times, and no raised voices.

Those not attending can enjoy Wrestle Kingdom 15 on NJPW World or FITE.

Thank you for your continued support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.