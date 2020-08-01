NJPW Notes: Juice Robinson Injured, Brackets For USA New Japan Cup, News On NEVER Six-Man Tag Championship

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that star Juice Robinson has sustained an injury to his right leg and cannot compete in the upcoming events. Details are below.

Juice Robinson has suffered an injury to his right leg and is currently unable to compete. As a result of his injury, Robinson will not be competing on forthcoming NJPW STRONG broadcasts, which start August 7 when LEC presents New Japan Cup USA. We apologize to fans who are looking forward to seeing Robinson wrestle. We appreciate your understanding, and wish Juice the best in his recovery.

The brackets for the USA New Japan Cup have been released, with the winner receiving an opportunity at the IWGP United States championship, which is currently held by AEW world champion Jon Moxley. Opening round matchups are as follows.

-Karl Fredericks versus KENTA

-Tanga Loa versus Jeff Cobb

-David Finlay versus Chase Owens

-Brody King versus Tama Tonga

Here is the press conference of NJPW announcing the tournament.

Double-champion EVIL has vacated his NEVER 6-man tag titles previously held with members of LIJ, and a tournament for those vacated belts will be held at the upcoming Summer Struggle events. Details and entrants are below.

EVIL’s defection from Los Ingobernables De Japon at the New Japan Cup finals in Osaka Jo Hall sent shockwaves throughout New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Among the controversies caused was the fact EVIL was a NEVER 6-Man Openweight Tag Team Champion at the time, along with LIJ teammates BUSHI and Shingo Takagi. At the post Dominion press conference, the King of Darkness made it very clear he had no interest in retaining his title, and the 6-Man titles have been vacated. As a result, new champions will be crowned in Korakuen Hall in the August 6-9 Summer Struggle events, with an eight team tournament taking place.

-Toru Yano/Kazuchika Okada/SHO versus Jado/Gedo/Yujiro Takahashi

-SANADA/Shingo Tagaki/BUSHI versus El Desperado/DOUKI/Minoru Suzuki

-Master Wato/Kota Ibushi/Hiroshi Tanahashi versus Taichi/Zack Sabre Jr./Yoshinobu Kanemaru

-Hirooki Goto/Tomohiro Ishii/YOSHI-HASHI versus Togi Makabe/Ryusuke Taguchi/Tomoaki Honma