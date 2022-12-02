New Japan Pro Wrestling has released a new commercial promoting the company’s biggest show of the year, WrestleKingdom 17. The video is narrated by American play-by-play commentator Kevin Kelly and features top stars like Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Hiromu Takahashi, and many more. Check it out below.

Top NJPW superstars Hiroshi Tanahashi, YOH, and Ryusuke Taguchi will be writing monthly columns for the NJPW website going forward. Full details can be found below.