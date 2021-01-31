NJPW has set a date for Jon Moxley and KENTA’s IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship match.

NJPW issued the following:

MOX vs KENTA Official for February 26! 【NJoA】

Long awaited US Heavyweight Championship match made for New Beginning USA 2021.

After a year between NJPW appearances, and six months after KENTA won his number one contendership briefcase, Jon Moxley will finally defend the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship on February 26. MOX vs KENTA will be the top match when LEC Presents New Beginning USA 2021.

At Wrestle Kingdom 15 on January 4, KENTA defended his briefcase for the fifth time against Satoshi Kojima; before the bout took place, Moxley delivered a message to the winner that ‘the boogeyman of New Japan Pro-Wrestling will get you eventually’. ‘Eventually’ turned out to be January 29 on NJPW STRONG, as Mox made a shocking appearance and struck KENTA with a Death Rider.

Now the match has been made official, and will happen on NJPW World February 26! Do not miss a second of the most hotly anticipated match in pro-wrestling!

Watch #MOXvsKENTA on NJPW World!