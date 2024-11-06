It’s official.
Ricochet will challenge the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion to kick off the New Year.
Following his attack of reigning title-holder Zack Sabre Jr. at the NJPW Power Struggle 2024 show in Osaka, Japan, Ricochet has been confirmed as the challenger for ZSJ at the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Wrestle Dynasty 2025 event.
NJPW1972.com released the following announcement:
Ricochet vs ZSJ official for Wrestle Dynasty!After a shocking end to Power Struggle on November 4, the first match is official for Wrestle Dynasty on January 5 2025, as Ricochet and Zack Sabre Jr. will go one on one!
Tickets available worldwide for Wrestle Dynasty!
Watch Wrestle Dynasty live in English on NJPW World!
Ricochet made his presence felt, quite literally in Sabre’s case, with a springboard lariat that took the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion by surprise at the end of Power Struggle Monday. Taking the microphone, the former Best of the Super Jr. winner said that it was ‘time to show the world, I’m still the man around here’ before issuing a challenge for the world title.
Bydeclaring his spot for January 5, Ricochet is taking a gamble that Sabre will still be champion heading into Wrestle Dynasty. Either way though, with a physical shot to the TMDK frontman, Ricochet will have to answer for his actions come January 5 in the Tokyo Dome!
