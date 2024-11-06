It’s official.

Ricochet will challenge the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion to kick off the New Year.

Following his attack of reigning title-holder Zack Sabre Jr. at the NJPW Power Struggle 2024 show in Osaka, Japan, Ricochet has been confirmed as the challenger for ZSJ at the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Wrestle Dynasty 2025 event.

NJPW1972.com released the following announcement: