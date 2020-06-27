NJPW Partnering With LEC For Lion’s Break Collision

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing a partnership with LEC for the promotion’s weekly USA show entitled Lion’s Break Collision. Details about the partnership, including a soon-to-air commercial featuring members of NJPW’s Los Angeles Dojo, can be found below.
Starting July 3 at 10PM eastern/ 7 Pacific, Lion’s Break Collision will be bringing fantastic action to NJPW World every Friday night through July!
We’re excited to announce that NJPW will be partnering with LEC for Lion’s Break Collision, with Gekiochi Kun lending its support!
A powerful tag team partner, whatever you happen to be cleaning, Gekiochi Kun just needs water to clean any surface you can think of!
To celebrate teaming up with LEC and introduce Gekiochi-Kun, catch a special commercial with the LA Dojo members debuting during Collision!
