NJPW will hold its Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4.

Rocky Romero has promised that there will be surprises at the show. As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, better known to WWE fans as Sasha Banks, will make an appearance during Wrestle Kingdom 17.

This is something that he talked about while appearing on The Sessions podcast:

“I’ve heard a lot of rumors, but I can’t confirm nor deny at this moment. Fingers crossed, you never know what could happen. There will definitely be surprises at the Tokyo Dome.”

Wrestle Kingdom 17 Card



IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White (c)

IWGP Women’s Title Match

Tam Nakano vs. Kairi (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Fatal 4 Way

El Desperado vs. Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori (c)

Tournament Finals for the Inaugural NJPW World Television Title

Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

NEVER Openweight Title Match

Tama Tonga vs. Karl Anderson (c)

IWGP Tag Team Titles Match

Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI vs. AAA Tag Team Champions FTR (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles Match

Lio Rush and YOH vs. TJP and Francesco Akira (c)

Antonio Inoki Memorial Six-Man Tag Team Match

Minoru Suzuki, Tiger Mask, and Tatsumi Fujinami vs. Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata, and Satoshi Kojima

Keiji Mutoh, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Shota Umino vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI

Opening Match: NJPW Young Lions Exhibition

Ryohei Oiwa vs. Boltin Oleg

Opening Match: New Japan Ranbo

Participants TBA

Final four will challenge for the Provisional KOPW 2023 Trophy at New Year Dash on January 5.



