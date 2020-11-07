NJPW Power Struggle 2020 Results

November 7, 2020

Edion Arena Osaka

Osaka,Tokyo

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Toru Yano (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. In A No Corners Pad Match For The 2020 KOPW Provisional Trophy

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Sabre grapple around Yano. Yano kicks Sabre in the gut. Yano with the irish whip, but Sabre avoids the exposed steel. Yano apologizes to Sabre. Sabre kicks Yano in the gut. Yano with another irish whip. Sabre repeatedly whips Yano into the exposed steel. Yano regroups on the outside. Yano grabs a turnbuckle pad. Sabre kicks Yano in the gut. Yano sends Sabre chest first into the steel barricade. Yano is trying to reposition a turnbuckle pad. Sabre rakes the eyes of Yano. Sabre cranks on Yano’s neck. Sabre teases to hit Yano with the turnbuckle pad. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Sabre. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Yano grabs the top rope which forces the break. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls Sabre down to the mat. Yano plays to the crowd.

Sabre applies The Ankle Lock. Sabre abuses the referee’s five count. Yano grabs the red turnbuckle pad. Sabre yells at Yano. Yano bumps into Sabre. Yano tells Sabre to bring it. Sabre uppercuts Yano. Forearm Exchange. Yano blinds Sabre with the hand sanitizer mist. Sabre gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Yano tapes the red turnbuckle pad to the corner. Yano kicks Sabre in the gut. Sabre rips off Yano’s t-shirt. Sabre repeatedly sends Yano back first into the exposed steel. Sabre tugs on Yano’s ears. Sabre cranks on Yano’s neck. Sabre is picking Yano apart. Sabre bends the left ankle of Yano.

Sabre whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano dodges The Big Boot. Yano with The Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano side steps Sabre into the exposed steel. Yano rolls Sabre over for a two count. Yano ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Yano with another rollup for a two count. Sabre denies the low blow. Sabre connects with The European Clutch for a two count. Yano ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Yano goes for The German Suplex, but Sabre counters with The Knee Bar. Heel Hook Exchange. Yano grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre repeatedly wraps the left of Yano around the barricade. Sabre applies another Heel Hook. Yano tied Sabre’s shoelaces together. Sabre was unable to make the referee’s ten count.

Winner: Still Holder Of The 2020 KOPW Provisional Trophy, Toru Yano via Count-Out

Second Match: Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Shingo Takagi For The NEVER OpenWeight Championship

Suzuki with a Running Boot. Quick shoving contest. Forearm Exchange. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Takagi blocks a boot from Suzuki. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki with clubbing headbutts. Takagi with a chop/jab combination. Takagi is raining down headbutts in the corner. Suzuki leans into jabs from Takagi. Takagi with a double hand chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Suzuki. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Takagi with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Suzuki side steps Takagi into the turnbuckle pad. Suzuki fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki kicks Takagi off the ring apron. Suzuki repeatedly drives Takagi back first into the steel barricades. Suzuki shoves down the referee. Suzuki delivers a massive chair shot. Suzuki applies the single leg crab on the floor. Suzuki kicks Takagi. Suzuki starts choking Takagi. Suzuki slams Takagi’s head on the apron.

Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki kicks Takagi in the back. Suzuki applies another single leg crab. Takagi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki continues to kick Takagi in the back. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Takagi answers with clubbing elbow smashes. Third Forearm Exchange. Suzuki delivers The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Takagi denies The PK. Suzuki hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Short-Arm Reversal by Takagi. Takagi hits The Back Drop Driver. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi bodyslams Suzuki. Takagi lands The Dragon Elbow for a two count. Takagi kicks Suzuki in the back. Takagi toys around with Suzuki. Suzuki smiles at Takagi. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Takagi decks Suzuki with a back elbow smash. Suzuki with a Running Boot. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Suzuki HeadButts Takagi. Takagi responds with a Back Body Drop. Suzuki avoids The Sliding Lariat. Suzuki kicks Takagi in the chest. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold.

Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Takagi counters with The Death Valley Driver. Suzuki with The PK. Suzuki drops Takagi with The Big Boot. Takagi clotheslines Suzuki. Suzuki with a Running Boot. Suzuki with forearm shivers across the back of Takagi. Takagi follows that with The Snap DDT. Takagi delivers The Sliding Lariat. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi goes for Made In Japan, but Suzuki lands back on his feet. Takagi repeatedly kicks Suzuki in the face. Suzuki with The Sliding Boot. Takagi denies The Boston Crab. Forearm/Palm Strike Exchange. Suzuki dropkicks Takagi. Suzuki applies The Boston Crab. Suzuki transitions into the single leg crab. Takagi refuses to quit. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Takagi negates The Gotch Style PileDriver. HeadButt Exchange. Takagi drops Suzuki with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with clubbing lariats. Suzuki headbutts the back of Takagi’s head. Suzuki and Takagi are trading back and forth shots. Takagi clotheslines the back of Suzuki’s neck. Takagi with two lariats. Suzuki crumbles in the corner. Takagi connects with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NEVER OpenWeight Champion, Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. The Great O-Khan w/Will Ospreay

Khan attacks Okada before the bell rings. Khan with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Okada with forearm shivers. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Khan dumps Okada out of the ring. Khan slams Okada’s head on the ring apron. Khan sends Okada shoulder first into the steel ring post. Khan is choking Okada with his boot. Khan stomps on Okada’s chest. Khan with a double sledge. Khan rolls Okada back into the ring. Khan nails Okada with The Pump Kick for a two count. Khan applies The Cobra Clutch. Okada put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada with heavy bodyshots. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Khan with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Khan. Okada with The FlapJack. Okada with forearm shivers. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks a clothesline from Khan. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada applies a wrist lock. Okada with the irish whip. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Khan in the gut. Okada drops Khan with The DDT for a two count.

Okada plays to the crowd. Okada goes for The Reverse NeckBreaker, but Khan blocks it. Khan with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Khan ducks a clothesline from Okada. Khan with The Face Plant. Khan sends Okada to the corner. Khan clotheslines the back of Okada’s neck. Khan gets Okada tied up in the tree of woe. Khan is choking Okada with his boot. Khan with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Khan kicks Okada in the face. Kahn applies a waist lock. Okada with clubbing elbow smashes. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Khan denies The TombStone PileDriver. Khan grabs the left ear of Okada. Khan with a tomahawk chop. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Khan. Okada goes for a dropkick, but Khan holds onto the ropes. Khan drops Okada with The FlatLiner for a two count. Khan applies The Head/Arm Triangle Choke.

Okada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada is throwing haymakers at Khan. Khan answers with Three Mongolian Chops. Okada dropkicks Khan. Okada connects with The TombStone PileDriver. Okada applies The Money Clip. Khan rakes the eyes of Okada. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Okada counters with a deep arm-drag. Okada uppercuts Khan. Khan drops Okada with The Pump Kick. Khan hits The Reverse BrainBuster. Okada negates The Eliminator. Okada applies The Money Clip. Khan backs Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada kicks Khan in the chest. Okada delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Khan rises back on his feet. Okada avoids The Pump Kick. Khan applies The Claw. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Okada counters with The Spinning Rain Maker. Okada makes Khan pass out to The Money Clip. After the match, Will Ospreay challenges Okada to a match at WrestleKingdom 15.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Referee Stoppage

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: KENTA (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi For The IWGP United States Heavyweight Right To Challenge Contract

Kenta is playing mind games with Tanahashi. Tanahashi backs Kenta into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kenta tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Kenta with a forearm smash. Kenta with the irish whip. Tanahashi decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi plays the air guitar. Kenta kicks the back of Tanahashi’s head. Kenta mocks Tanahashi. Tanahashi dropkicks Kenta to the floor. Tanahashi with a SlingShot Pescado. Tanahashi is fired up. Kenta regroups on the outside. Tanahashi kicks Kenta in the gut. Kenta continues to exit the ring. Kenta clocks Tanahashi with the red briefcase. Kenta transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kenta hammers down on the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Kenta with Two Knee Drops. Kenta with a back heel kick. Tanahashi fires back with forearm shivers. Kenta hammers down on the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Kenta drops Tanahashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Kenta applies The Figure Four Headlock. Tanahashi puts his leg on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Kenta continues to hammer down on Tanahashi’s neck. Kenta toys around with Tanahashi. Kenta with clubbing mid-kicks. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Kenta. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Kenta with another NeckBreaker for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta applies a rear chin lock. Kenta pulls Tanahashi down to the mat. Kenta unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Kenta drives his elbow into the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Kenta. Tanahashi drops Kenta with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi bodyslams Kenta. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Kenta denies The Texas CloverLeaf. Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on Kenta’s back. Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the face. Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Kenta rolls him over for a two count. Kenta with a Desperation Boot. Kenta with a Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta follows that with The Flying Clothesline.

Kenta applies Game Over. Tanahashi reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Kenta PowerSlams Tanahashi for a two count. Kenta argues with the referee. Kenta is throwing haymakers at Tanahashi. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. The referee admonishes Kenta. Kenta with The Spike DDT for a two count. Tanahashi inadvertently shoves Kenta into the referee. Kenta tries to hit Tanahashi with the red briefcase. Kenta avoids The SlingBlade. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike/Back Fist Exchange. Kenta hits The Green Killer. Kenta with The Helluva Kick. Kenta delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Tanahashi negates The GTS. Kenta unloads a series of palm strikes. Kenta connects with The Busaiku Knee for a two count. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Tanahashi counters with Three Twist and Shouts. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Tanahashi counters with Two SlingBlades for a two count. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi applies The Texas CloverLeaf. Kenta makes Tanahashi verbally tap out to Game Over.

Winner: Still Holder Of The IWGP United States Heavyweight Right To Challenge Contract, KENTA via Submission

Fifth Match: Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Jay White w/Gedo For The WrestleKingdom 15 Briefcase

White is playing mind games with Ibushi. White throws the WrestleKingdom Briefcase at Ibushi. White with a double sledge. White is putting the boots to Ibushi. White with forearm shivers. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from White. White avoids The RoundHouse Kick. White drives his knee into the midsection of Ibushi. White whips Ibushi across the ring. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi repeatedly kicks White in the back. White decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Ibushi with a forearm smash. Gedo trips Ibushi from the outside. White dropkicks the left knee of Ibushi. White pulls Ibushi down to the ring apron. White with a Front Suplex on the apron. Ibushi gets back in the ring at the count of eight. White repeatedly stomps on Ibushi’s chest. White repeatedly kicks Ibushi in the back. Ibushi is pissed.

Ibushi with two forearm smashes. White repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Ibushi. White whips Ibushi into the red turnbuckle pad. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White toys around with Ibushi. White rakes the eyes of Ibushi. White dumps Ibushi out of the ring. White whips Ibushi into the steel barricade. White rolls Ibushi back into the ring. The referee admonishes White. White sends Ibushi chest first into the barricade. The referee has no time for White’s games. White sends Ibushi to the floor. Barricade Party in Osaka. White shoves Ibushi into the apron. White tosses Ibushi back inside the ring. Ibushi dropkicks White off the apron. Ibushi with a SlingShot Pescado. Ibushi kicks the left hamstring of White. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Ibushi follows that with The MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi applies a waist lock. White with three sharp elbow strikes. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from White. White side steps Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad. Ibushi dives over White. Ibushi PowerSlams White.

Ibushi goes for The MoonSault, but White ducks out of the way. White with a running elbow smash. White with The GutBuster for a two count. White goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ibushi blocks it. White drives his knee into the midsection of Ibushi. White with a Front Suplex. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. Ibushi denies The Uranage Slam. Forearm Exchange. White kicks Ibushi in the face. Ibushi with a Leaping Hurricanrana. White with heavy bodyshots. Ibushi goes for The Lawn Dart, but White lands back on his feet. White with a knife edge chop. Ibushi answers with a Spinning Back Kick. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from White. Ibushi with a Snap German Suplex. White drops Ibushi with The FlatLiner. White with a Deadlift Release German Suplex. White follows that with The Uranage Slam.

Ibushi denies The Sleeper Suplex. White runs Ibushi into the blue turnbuckle pad. White with forearm shivers across the back of Ibushi. White unloads a series of gut punches. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Ibushi hits The Hitodenashi Driver. White avoids The Bomaye. Ibushi with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Ibushi with a RoundHouse Kick. White negates The Kamigoye. White starts headbutting the midsection of Ibushi. White kicks Ibushi in the gut. Ibushi drops White with The Bomaye. Ibushi connects with The Last Ride for a two count. Ibushi negates The Blade Runner. White avoids The V-Trigger. White goes for The Sleeper Suplex, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi with a RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi knocks Gedo off the apron. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Ibushi blocks it. Ibushi drills White with The V-Trigger. Ibushi goes for The Kamigoye, but White counters with The Backslide Cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: New Holder Of The WrestleKingdom 15 Briefcase, Jay White via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. EVIL w/Dick Togo For The IWGP Intercontinental/Heavyweight Championship

EVIL kicks Naito in the gut. Side Headlock Exchange. Naito whips EVIL across the ring. EVIL drops Naito with a shoulder tackle. Naito drops down on the canvas. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of EVIL’s head. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies The Pluma Blanca. Naito with the lateral press for a one count. Naito applies a side headlock. Naito applies the cravate. Naito backs EVIL into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. EVIL regroups on the outside. Naito kicks EVIL in the back. Naito with clubbing blows to EVIL’s back. Naito is distracted by Togo. EVIL kicks Naito in the gut. EVIL violently drives Naito back first into the steel barricade. EVIL with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Togo removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Naito gets back in the ring at the count of ten. EVIL with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. EVIL talks smack to Naito. Naito with heavy bodyshots. EVIL whips Naito into the exposed steel. EVIL dumps Naito out of the ring. EVIL once again drives Naito back first into the barricade. Red Shoes checks on the ring announcer who was knocked down in the process. Togo breaks a chair over Naito’s back. EVIL applies the single leg crab.

EVIL toys around with Naito. EVIL goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Naito blocks it. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Standing Switch Exchange. Naito ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Naito drops EVIL with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. Naito punches EVIL in the back. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Togo. Naito kicks EVIL in the face. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of EVIL. Combination Cabron for a two count. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Pluma Blanca. Red Shoes is distracted by Togo. Naito takes a swipe at Togo. EVIL blocks a boot from Naito. EVIL clotheslines Naito over the top rope. EVIL drives the chair into the midsection of Naito. EVIL wraps the chair around Naito’s neck. Home Run Shot. EVIL rolls Naito back into the ring. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count.

Naito denies Darkness Falls. EVIL with a back elbow smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito drops EVIL with The Satellite DDT. Naito puts EVIL on the top turnbuckle. EVIL dumps Naito face first on the red turnbuckle pad. EVIL whips Naito into the exposed steel. EVIL with The Pendulum BackBreaker. Naito with forearm shivers. EVIL drives Naito back first into the exposed steel. EVIL puts Naito on the top turnbuckle. EVIL with an Avalanche BrainBuster. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Naito grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count. Naito negates Everything Is EVIL. Naito with a German Suplex. EVIL rises back on his feet. Naito with The Pop Up SpineBuster. Naito puts EVIL on the top turnbuckle. Naito with forearm shivers. Naito with a Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Naito follows that with Gloria for a two count. EVIL denies The Destino. EVIL with a Release German Suplex. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito with a Flying Forearm Smash. Naito knocks Togo off the apron. Naito connects with Two Destino’s for a two count. Togo pulls Red Shoes out of the ring.

Togo wraps the choker around Naito’s neck. Yujiro Takahashi attacks Naito with his pimp stick. Takahashi nails Naito with Pimp Juice. Sanada storms into the ring. Sanada dropkicks Togo. Takahashi kicks Sanada in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Sanada with a Double Dropkick. Sanada with a SlingShot Double Pescado. Sanada brings Togo and Takahashi to the backstage area. Forearm Exchange. Naito ducks a clothesline from EVIL. EVIL throws the left leg of Naito at Red Shoes. EVIL delivers the low blow. Naito responds with a Pop Up Low Blow. White helps EVIL gets back on his feet. White with The Sleeper Suplex. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Ibushi gets in the way. EVIL attacks Ibushi from behind. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Ibushi counters with a RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi runs after White. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito drives EVIL back first into the exposed steel. Naito with a series of back elbow smashes in the corner. EVIL negates The Valentia. EVIL with another low blow. EVIL with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Naito negates Everything Is EVIL. Naito with an open palm strike. Naito hits The Valentia. Naito plants EVIL with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWGP Intercontinental & Heavyweight Champion, Tetsuya Naito via Pinfall

