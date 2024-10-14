The President is hanging up his boots.

Japanese pro wrestling legend and NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi has announced his retirement match for 2026.

At NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling, Tanahashi announced, much like Bryan Danielson, plans for the end of his full-time pro wrestling career.

In an in-ring promo, the NJPW President confirmed that his last year as a full-time wrestler will be 2025, and that his actual retirement match will take place at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 event on January 4, 2026.