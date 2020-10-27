In a new interview with Tokyo Sports, New Japan Pro Wrestling President Takami Obari revealed that next year’s WrestleKingdom 15 pay per view from the Tokyo Dome will be limited to 20,000 fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The historic venue, which has hosted NJPW’s biggest show of the year for decades, could potentially hold up to 50,000.

Like this year’s show, WrestleKingdom 15 will be a two-night event, with G1 Climax winner Kota Ibushi set to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight championship in the main event. Ibushi does put his spot on the line against Bullet Club leader Jay White at Power Struggle, but no G1 winner has ever lost their briefcase matchup in the company’s history.

You can check out the full interview with Obari here.