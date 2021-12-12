During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports NJPW President Takami Ohbari hyped up next month’s three-night WrestleKingdom 16 pay per view, with Ohbari stating that he hopes to have at least 10 matches for each night.

First of all, I would like you to pay attention to the Best of the Super Juniors and the World Tag League, which are currently being held and will be decided on December 15 in Ryogoku. I would like you to understand that the [wrestlers] and staff are concentrating all their efforts on these events. I would like to have around 10 matches on both days [of the Tokyo Dome shows].

As a reminder night three of WrestleKingdom 16 will be the highly-anticipated NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH card, which will see top stars from each company battling it out for brand supremacy.

