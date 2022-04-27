NJPW President Takami Ohbari recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about the highly-anticipated Forbidden Door pay-per-view this June in Chicago, which will pit NJPW stars against AEW stars in a dream show for many fans. During the interview Ohbari discusses whether a crossover event of this caliber would ever be held in Japan, something he foresees if the first show does well. Highlights are below.

Whether NJPW would ever host a Forbidden Door type event in Japan:

Traveling between Japan and the U.S. is no longer a significant problem. If Japanese fans are invested in this event and the demand is there, then there will absolutely be the impetus for us to take the next step of holding an event in Japan.

Promises that the NJPW wrestlers will prove something at the event: