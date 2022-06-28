NJPW President Takami Ohbari recently spoke with Tokyo Sports about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and how he would like the event to happen again, but this time in Japan. Highlights from the interview are below.

Wants to see another Forbidden Door since not every NJPW and AEW talent could compete:

“In my opinion, there are some wrestlers who were unable to come (to the U.S.) at the last minute. There are still wrestlers and matches I would like to see. I would like to see a continuation of this event.”

Says he would love for the event to take place in Japan:

“I think there is a need to see this event in Japan. The 50th anniversary year is a good opportunity to make it happen. I think there are some (AEW wrestlers) who would like to compete in front of Japanese fans.”