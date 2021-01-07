New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release providing an update on star Hiroyoshi Tenzan, who was brutally assaulted by the Empire’s Great-O-Khan at Wednesday’s New Year’s Dash event. Tenzan is expected to make a full recovery, but will be missing a selected amount of time. Full details are below.

On January 6’s New Year Dash event, Hiroyoshi Tenzan was stretchered away from the ring following an attack from Great-O-Khan. Tenzan was examined by doctors and treated for a neck injury. Tenzan’s injury is not thought to be serious, and he will make a full recovery.

Tenzan will undergo another thorough evaluation before he is cleared for further action. We wish him the best in his recovery.