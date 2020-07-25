NJPW Pulled Two Stars From Sengoku Lord Event As COVID-19 Precaution

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing why company stars Yota Tsuji and Tomoaki Honma were not present at this morning’s Sengoku Lord event. The company reveals that both men recently appeared on another television show where one of the cast members tested positive for COVID-19, and they were pulled from today’s show as a precaution. Details are below.
On July 17, Tomoaki Honma and Yota Tsuji recorded a television show with another cast member who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, July 24.
Both are in good health and were not in close contact with the infected party. They will not be appearing on Sengoku Lord out of an abundance of caution.
We apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing Tsuji and Honma wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.
