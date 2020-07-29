NJPW Pulls Hiromu Takahashi From Events Due To Shoulder Injury

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that IWGP Junior-Heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashi will be pulled from upcoming events due to an injury to his shoulder. While no exact timetable is given, the report states that Takahashi will be healthy in time for his title defense against Bullet Club’s Taiji Ishimori on August 29th. Details below.

Due to an injury to his left shoulder, NJPW medical staff have determined that Hiromu Takahashi will not be able to appear on cards from tonight’s Hamamatsu event. Changes have been made to cards for tonight and Friday July 31 in Korakuen Hall accordingly.

We apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing Takahashi wrestle and appreciate your understanding.

Hiromu Takahashi is expected to return in time for his scheduled IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship defense against Taiji Ishimori on August 29 in Jingu Stadium.