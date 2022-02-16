New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star Hiroyoshi Tenzan has been removed from the remainder of the New Year’s Golden Series tour due to his lingering knee injury. Full details, including who will be replacing Tenzan, can be found below.
Following his absence in Korakuen Hall on February 15, Hiroyoshi Tenzan will be out of action for the remainder of the New Year’s Golden Series due to a persistent right knee injury.
We apologise to fans wo were looking forward to seeing Tenzan wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.
The following changes have been made to cards on the remainder of the tour.
February 16 Korakuen Hall
3rd Match
Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo & Gedo ->
Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi vs Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo
February 17 Korakuen Hall
7th Match Elimination Tag
Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI->
Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe & Satoshi Kojima vs Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi
February 19 Hokkai Kita Yell
5th Match
Kazuchika Okada, Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI ->
Kazuchika Okada, Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata vs Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi
February 20 Hokkai Kita Yell
1st Match
Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & Satoshi Kojima vs El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & TAKA Michinoku
2nd Match
Robbie Eagles, Tiger Mask & Kosei Fujita vs Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo & Jado
3rd Match
Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
4th Match
Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Great-O-Khan
Satoshi Kojima vs Great-O-Khan