New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Kosei Fujita has been pulled from the promotion’s July 26th and July 27th events in Korakuen Hall due to a minor injury. His replacement, along with additional details, can be found below.
As a result of damage sustained in his match Wednesday in Sendai, Kosei Fujita will not be competing on the July 26 and 27 cards in Korakuen Hall as a precautionary measure.
We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Fujita wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.
The following changes have been made to this week’s cards:
July 26, Korakuen
1st match
Kosei Fujita & Yuto Nakashima vs SHO & Yujiro Takahashi ->
Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima vs SHO & Yujiro Takahashi
July 27 Korakuen
1st match
Ryohei Oiwa, Yuto Nakashima & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Dick Togo, SHO & EVIL->
Yuto Nakashima & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs SHO & EVIL
4th Match
Kosei Fujita, Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI & David Finlay vs Gedo, Chase Owens, Juice Robinson & Jay White->
Ryohei Oiwa, Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI & David Finlay vs Gedo, Chase Owens, Juice Robinson & Jay White
NJPW joins fans in wishing Fujita a speedy recovery and return to action.