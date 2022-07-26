New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Kosei Fujita has been pulled from the promotion’s July 26th and July 27th events in Korakuen Hall due to a minor injury. His replacement, along with additional details, can be found below.

As a result of damage sustained in his match Wednesday in Sendai, Kosei Fujita will not be competing on the July 26 and 27 cards in Korakuen Hall as a precautionary measure.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Fujita wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

The following changes have been made to this week’s cards:

July 26, Korakuen

1st match

Kosei Fujita & Yuto Nakashima vs SHO & Yujiro Takahashi ->

Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima vs SHO & Yujiro Takahashi

July 27 Korakuen

1st match

Ryohei Oiwa, Yuto Nakashima & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Dick Togo, SHO & EVIL->

Yuto Nakashima & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs SHO & EVIL

4th Match

Kosei Fujita, Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI & David Finlay vs Gedo, Chase Owens, Juice Robinson & Jay White->

Ryohei Oiwa, Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI & David Finlay vs Gedo, Chase Owens, Juice Robinson & Jay White

NJPW joins fans in wishing Fujita a speedy recovery and return to action.