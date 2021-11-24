New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that this year’s New Japan Cup final between Shingo Takagi and Will Ospreay will air on tomorrow’s edition of NJPW on the Roku Channel. Full details, including a full video preview, can be found below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, the 2021 New Japan Cup final- Shingo Takagi vs Will Ospreay!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!