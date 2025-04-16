NJPW released a pair of official statements regarding reports of Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI parting ways with the promotion.

Reports initially surfaced on Tuesday evening regarding the NJPW departures of the veteran Los Ingobernables de Japon duo, and on Wednesday morning, the official NJPW website released a pair of statements regarding the status of Naito and BUSHI.

Regarding Naito, the following statement was released:

Regarding Tetsuya Naito’s status with NJPW Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.



In recent weeks, conversations have been ongoing between New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Tetsuya Naito regarding Naito’s future wrestling activities. As a result of those conversations, both parties have mutually agreed not to renew Naito’s contract with NJPW.



Both parties have arrived at this decision after careful consideration and lengthy conversation. Naito’s contract ends on the best possible terms with NJPW, which joins fans in wishing Naito further success in any and all future endeavours.



New Japan Pro-Wrestling deeply apologises to NJPW and Naito fans for any concern this announcement may cause. Naito will make all of his scheduled appearances through the Dontaku series concluding May 4 in Fukuoka, and looks forward to your ongoing support.

For BUSHI, this statement was shared on the NJPW website in a different post:

BUSHI to leave NJPW Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.



At his own request and after careful consultation, NJPW has come to terms with the departure of BUSHI following currently scheduled appearances ending on May 4 in Fukuoka.



NJPW apologises for any concern or disappointment caused by this announcement, and joins fans in wishing BUSHI the very best in all of his future endeavours.