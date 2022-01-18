New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following:

A special training camp will take place from the LA Dojo on Friday February 21.

Rocky Romero will lead a pair of seminars on the day giving wrestlers with some experience the chance to improve their game and learn from one of NJPW’s most accomplished names.

LOCATION: NJPW LA Dojo, 208201 Annalee Avenue , Carson CA 90746

TIMES

Friday, February 21 2022

Session A: 10AM-1PM

Session B: 3PM-6PM

Fee $100

Those interested can sign up via the form here.

PLEASE NOTE

Applicants must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination AND a negative COVID test conducted within 48 hours of the camp.

Health or travel insurance required.

Applicants must be 18+, and with some match experience.

Be aware entry is limited, and applications may be declined if all spots are taken.