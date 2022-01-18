New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following:
A special training camp will take place from the LA Dojo on Friday February 21.
Rocky Romero will lead a pair of seminars on the day giving wrestlers with some experience the chance to improve their game and learn from one of NJPW’s most accomplished names.
LOCATION: NJPW LA Dojo, 208201 Annalee Avenue , Carson CA 90746
TIMES
Friday, February 21 2022
Session A: 10AM-1PM
Session B: 3PM-6PM
Fee $100
Those interested can sign up via the form here.
PLEASE NOTE
Applicants must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination AND a negative COVID test conducted within 48 hours of the camp.
Health or travel insurance required.
Applicants must be 18+, and with some match experience.
Be aware entry is limited, and applications may be declined if all spots are taken.