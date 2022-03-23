New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the schedule of superstar meet and greets at the upcoming WreslteCon event, which will see the promotion hold their Lonestar Shootout NJPW STRONG tapings. Details are below.

Lonestar Shootout isn’t the only chance fans will have to see NJPW wrestlers in Dallas!

With the event being a part of WrestleCon weekend, fans will have a chance to meet and interact with their favourites next week. The meet and greet schedule has been confirmed, and is as follows:

THURSDAY MARCH 31

5-6PM Tomohiro Ishii

6-7PM FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson together)

7-8PM Hikuleo

8-9PM Fred Rosser

FRIDAY APRIL 1

10-11AM Tom Lawlor *This session is for WrestleCon Superfans ONLY

11AM-12PM Karl Fredericks

1-2PM Jay White

2-3PM Minoru Suzuki

SATURDAY APRIL 2

9-10AM TJP

10-11AM Clark Connors (separate portraits)

11AM-12PM Rocky Romero

12PM-1PM Alex Coughlin

1PM-2PM Ren Narita & Yuya Uemura (separate portraits)