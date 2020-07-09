NJPW Releases Entry Procedures For New Japan Cup Finals and Dominion Events

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing staggered entry procedures for their upcoming New Japan Cup and Dominion events on July 11th and July 12th from Osaka-jo Hall in Japan. These will be the first fan attended shows since the promotion shutdown operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Details are below.

Thank you for your continued support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

As part of our ongoing Coronavirus prevention measures, we will conduct staggered entry into Osaka Jo-Hall for the NJPW WORLD Special NEW JAPAN CUP 2020 FINAL and DOMINION in OSAKA-JO HALL events on July 11 & 12 to limit congestion.

There are set entrances and entry time zones for each seating area; please check your seating position written on your ticket before visiting the venue.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation in conducting these events safely.

*Entrances and entry times depend on the side of the arena ‘arena’ seats are positioned. ‘Stand’ seats are divided by alphabetical blocks.

The North Gate entrance is at the top of the stairs beyond the fountain park. The South Gate entrance faces Osaka-Jo.

■Saturday, July 11 2020 Osaka-Jo Hall Open 3:30PM~ Start 5:00PM~

【Arena】

South side, Southwest side, and Northwest side:

Please enter from North Gate at 3:30PM~4:00PM

North side and East side:

Please enter from North Gate at 4:00PM~4:30PM

If you are unable to arrive by the specified entry time zone written above, please enter from North Gate after 4:30PM regardless of seat designation.

【Stand】

E, F, G, H, I, J and K Block:

Please enter from South Gate at 3:00PM~4:00PM

A, B, C, D, L, M and N Block, and BOX:

Please enter from South Gate at 4:00PM~4:30PM

If you are unable to arrive by the specified entry time zone written above, please enter from South Gate after 4:30PM regardless of seat designation.

■Sunday, July 12 2020 Osaka-Jo Hall Open 1:30PM~ Start 3:00PM

【Arena】

South side, Southwest side, and Northwest side:

Please enter from North Gate at 1:30PM~2:00PM

North side and East side:

Please enter from North Gate at 2:00PM~2:30PM

If you are unable to arrive by the specified entry time zone written above, please enter from North Gate after 2:30PM regardless of seat designation.

【Stand】

E, F, G, H, I, J and K Block:

Please enter from South Gate at 1:30PM~2:00PM

A, B, C, D, L, M and N Block, and BOX:

Please enter from South Gate at 2:00PM~2:30PM

If you are unable to arrive by the specified entry time zone written above, please enter from South Gate after 2:30PM regardless of seat designation.

*Congestion is expected 30 minutes before the open times until the matches start. Please come to the venue at the specified hours.

*Attendees must submit to a temperature test on entrance. In addition, it will take a longer time to enter than usual as we will ask visitors to practice social distancing when queueing at the entrance. Thank you for your understanding.

*Please take due care of yourself and frequently hydrate to prevent heat stroke.

*Above information is subject to change depending on unforeseen factors.