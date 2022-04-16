New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release regarding tonight’s Windy City Riot from Chicago, and what fans should know before attending the event. Check it out below.

Windy City Riot hits the Odeum Expo Center TONIGHT!

DOORS: 6PM BELL 7PM (Dark match 6:30PM)

All tickets are SOLD OUT. There are no event day tickets online or from the venue.

Jay White and Will Ospreay will be meeting fans and signing autographs from 5PM!

Masks are strongly recommended inside the Odeum Expo Center

The following are prohibited at Odeum Expo Center

・Any distractions during the performance including streamers

・Outside food or beverage, including alcohol

・Illegal substances and/or weapons of any kind

・Backpacks/bags larger than 10” x 10”

Note: All bags are subject to search prior to entry

・Professional cameras, cameras with detachable lens, video cameras or tripods

・Any patron perceived to be intoxicated

・Irresponsible drinking or behavior

・Disorderly conduct, fighting, taunting or threatening (verbal or non-verbal)

・Mistreatment of performers, patrons or staff — including verbal abuse, harassment, profanity, confrontations, intimidation or threatening behavior

・Failing to follow instructions from Ushers, Venue Managers, Police or Emergency Medical Staff

・Signs/banners/streamers

・Poles/selfie-sticks

・Balloons, balls, frisbees

・Laptops, tablets (e.g. iPads) or the like

・Klaxons, bullhorns, whistles or other noisemakers

・Laser pointers

・Smoking, Vaping – inside and/or in non-designated outdoor areas

Special Note: Cannabis or cannabis products may not be smoked, vaporized or ingested in any public place. Violators will be fined.

– California Health and Safety Code 11362.3

Further Info:

・Upon arrival at the theater entrance with any of the prohibited items, you will be asked to return the item to your vehicle. Prohibited items will not be secured onsite.

・Any prohibited items, should they be confiscated, will be discarded and not available for return to the patron.

・We reserve the right to heighten security measures for various shows, for various reasons, to ensure patron safety.