New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing last-minute details for fans who plan on attending this evening’s NJPW STRONG New Beginning USA tapings from Washington Hall in Seattle. Check it out below.

Doors 6PM Bell 7PM

Box office event day tickets on sale from 4PM!

Given the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases and with guidance from local officials and small businesses, WA HALL will now require the following for entry:

1. Proof of a Covid-19 vaccination Acceptable forms of proof for entry include: a Covid-19 vaccination card matching the name on your ID, a photocopy or picture of your vaccination card on your phone matching the name on your ID OR, 2. A negative Covid-19 test result Taken within 48 hours prior to the event. Masks are required for all attendees

COVID Protocol: *Policy is subject to change based on State mandates and CDC Recommendations. COVID-19 WARNING: An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any place where people gather. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. You assume all risks, hazards, and dangers arising from or relating in any way to the risk of contracting COVID-19 or any other communicable disease or illness, or a bacteria, virus or other pathogen capable of causing a communicable disease or illness, whether occurring before, during, or after the event, however, caused or contracted, and voluntarily waive all claims and potential claims against NJPW, and its affiliated companies relating to such risks. You expressly agree to comply with all Federal, State, and Local laws, ordinances, regulations, and the rules of NJPW and its affiliated companies when attending the event.

NJPW – Ticket Disclaimer: This ticket is a revocable license and may be taken up and admission refused upon refunding the purchase price appearing hereon and is grounds for seizure and cancellation without compensation. Holder of this ticket (“Holder”) voluntarily assumes all risks and danger incidental to the game or event for which this ticket is issued whether occurring prior to, during, or after same, including, but not limited to, contracting, and/or spreading the COVID-19 virus, and agrees that the organization, venue, presenter, agents, participants, or players are not responsible or liable for any injuries, sickness, or death resulting from such causes. Holder acknowledges that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat to individual and public health, COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease transmitted through human contact and respiratory droplets (including through the air and via common surfaces) and it is possible that Holder may contract COVID-19 while at the game or event for which this ticket is issued. Holder agrees by use of this ticket not to transmit or aid in transmitting any description, account, picture, or reproduction of the game or event to which this ticket is issued. Breach of the foregoing will automatically terminate this license. Holder agrees that the license comprised by this ticket may be removed and Holder may be ejected from the game or event for which this ticket is issued in the event that Holder violates any law, ordinance, or venue regulation. Holder grants permission to the organization sponsoring the game or event for which this ticket is issued to utilize Holder’s image or likeness in connection with any video or other transmission or reproduction of the event to which this ticket relates.

The following are prohibited at Washington Hall

・Any distractions during the performance including streamers

・Outside food or beverage, including alcohol

・Illegal substances and/or weapons of any kind

・Backpacks/bags larger than 10” x 10”

Note: All bags are subject to search prior to entry

・Professional cameras, cameras with detachable lens, video cameras or tripods

・Any patron perceived to be intoxicated

・Irresponsible drinking or behavior

・Disorderly conduct, fighting, taunting or threatening (verbal or non-verbal)

・Mistreatment of performers, patrons or staff — including verbal abuse, harassment, profanity, confrontations, intimidation or threatening behavior

・Failing to follow instructions from Ushers, Venue Managers, Police or Emergency Medical Staff

・Signs/banners/streamers

・Poles/selfie-sticks

・Balloons, balls, frisbees

・Laptops, tablets (e.g. iPads) or the like

・Klaxons, bullhorns, whistles or other noisemakers

・Laser pointers

・Smoking, Vaping – inside and/or in non-designated outdoor areas

Special Note: Cannabis or cannabis products may not be smoked, vaporized or ingested in any public place. Violators will be fined.

Further Info:

・Upon arrival at the theater entrance with any of the prohibited items, you will be asked to return the item to your vehicle. Prohibited items will not be secured onsite.

・Any prohibited items, should they be confiscated, will be discarded and not available for return to the patron.

・We reserve the right to heighten security measures for various shows, for various reasons, to ensure patron safety.