New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the full lineup for the Road to Wrestle Grand Slam events, which will take place on May 22nd, 24th, 25th, and 26th at a number of different venues including the legendary Korakuen Hall. Full matchups are listed below.

Card for May 22nd from Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall

-Hiroshi Tanahashi/Ryusuke Taguchi versus Shingo Takagi/BUSHI

-Kota Ibushi/Tomoaki Honma versus Jeff Cobb/Great-O-Khan

-Hirooki Goto/Tomohiro Ishii versus Tetsuya Naito/SANADA

-Master Wato/Hiroyoshi Tenzan versus Chase Owens/Gedo

-YOSHI-HASHI versus Yota Tsuji

Card for May 24th from Korakuen Hall

Kota Ibushi/Master Wato versus Jeff Cobb/Great-O-Khan

Hiroyoshi Tenzan/Tomoaki Honma versus Guerillas of Destiny

-Zack Sabre Jr/DOUKI versus Chase Owens/Gedo

-Yujiro Takahashi versus Yota Tsuji

-Hiroshi Tanahashi/Hirooki Goto/Tomohiro Ishii/YOSHI-HASHI versus Tetsuya Naito/Shingo Takagi/SANADA/BUSHI

Card for May 25th from Korakuen Hall

-Hiroshi Tanahashi/Kota Ibushi versus Jeff Cobb/Great-O-Khan

-Hiroyoshi Tenzan/Master Wato versus Guerillas of Destiny

-Zack Sabre Jr/DOUKI versus Taiji Ishimori/Yujiro Takahashi

-Chase Owens versus Yota Tsuji

-Hirooki Goto/Tomohiro Ishii/YOSHI-HASHI/Ryusuke Taguchi versus Tetsuya Natio/SANADA/Shingo Takagi/BUSHI

Card for May 26th from Korakuen Hall

-Hirooki Goto/YOSHI-HASHI versus Tetsuya Natio/SANADA

-Kota Ibushi/Tomoaki Honma versus Jeff Cobb/Great-O-Khan

-Zack Sabre Jr/DOUKI versus Guerillas of Destiny

-Shingo Takagi versus Yota Tsuji

-Hiroshi Tanahashi/Hiroyoshi Tenzan/Master Wato versus Taiji Ishimori/Chase Owens/Yujiro Takahashi