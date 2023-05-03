NJPW has released the full schedule of matches for Best of the Super Juniors 2023.

The annual tournament is contested under round-robin rules, with the winner of each block facing off in the finals for a chance to compete for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. The champion, Hiromuk Takahashi, will also be wrestling in the tournament.

Check out the full schedule below.

May 12th from Korakuen Hall

*A BLOCK: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

*B BLOCK: El Desperado vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

*A BLOCK: Titan vs. TJP

*B BLOCK: YOH vs. Robbie Eagles

*A BLOCK: Lio Rush vs. SHO

*B BLOCK: Master Wato vs. Francesco Akira

*A BLOCK: KUSHIDA vs. DOUKI

*B BLOCK: BUSHI vs. Dan Moloney

*A BLOCK: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Taiji Ishimori

*B BLOCK: Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors

May 13th in Nagano:

*B BLOCK: YOH vs. Master Wato

*A BLOCK: Hiromu Takahashi vs. DOUKI

*B BLOCK: El Desperado vs. BUSHI

*A BLOCK: Titan vs. Taiji Ishimori

*B BLOCK: Kevin Knight vs. Francesco Akira

*A BLOCK: SHO vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

*B BLOCK: Robbie Eagles vs. Clark Connors

*A BLOCK: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Lio Rush

*B BLOCK: Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Dan Moloney

*A BLOCK: KUSHIDA vs. TJP

May 14 in Aichi:

*A BLOCK: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Lio Rush

*B BLOCK: El Desperado vs. Master Wato

*A BLOCK: TJP vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

*B BLOCK: YOH vs. Dan Moloney

*A BLOCK: KUSHIDA vs. Titan

*B BLOCK: Robbie Eagles vs. Francesco Akira

*A BLOCK: DOUKI vs. Taiji Ishimori

*B BLOCK: BUSHI vs. Clark Connors

*A BLOCK: SHO vs. Ryusuke Taguchi

*B BLOCK: Kevin Knight vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

May 16 in Akita:

*A BLOCK: Lio Rush vs. Taiji Ishimori

*B BLOCK: Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

*A BLOCK: Hiromu Takahashi vs. SHO

*B BLOCK: El Desperado vs. Kevin Knight

*A BLOCK: KUSHIDA vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

*B BLOCK: Francesco Akira vs. Dan Moloney

*A BLOCK: DOUKI vs. TJP

*B BLOCK: BUSHI vs. Robbie Eagles

*A BLOCK: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Titan

*B BLOCK: YOH vs. Clark Connors

May 17th in Miyagi:

*B BLOCK: El Desperado vs. YOH

*A BLOCK: KUSHIDA vs. Taiji Ishimori

*B BLOCK: Master Wato vs. Dan Moloney

*A BLOCK: Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Titan

*B BLOCK: Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Robbie Eagles

*A BLOCK: Lio Rush vs. DOUKI

*B BLOCK: Francesco Akira vs. Clark Connors

*A BLOCK: SHO vs. TJP

*B BLOCK: Kevin Knight vs. BUSHI

*A BLOCK: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Ryusuke Taguchi

May 18th in Iwate:

*B BLOCK: Master Wato vs. Robbie Eagles

*A BLOCK: Hiromu Takahashi vs. KUSHIDA

*B BLOCK: YOH vs. Francesco Akira

*A BLOCK: Lio Rush vs. Titan

*B BLOCK: El Desperado vs. Clark Connors

*A BLOCK: Taiji Ishimori vs. SHO

*B BLOCK: Kevin Knight vs. Dan Moloney

*A BLOCK: TJP vs. Ryusuke Taguchi

*B BLOCK: Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. BUSHI

*A BLOCK: Speedball Mike Bailey vs. DOUKI

May 19th in Aomori:

*A BLOCK: Hiromu Takahashi vs. TJP

*B BLOCK: El Desperado vs. Dan Moloney

*A BLOCK: Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Taiji Ishimori

*B BLOCK: YOH vs. BUSHI

*A BLOCK: KUSHIDA vs. Lio Rush

*B BLOCK: Francesco Akira vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

*A BLOCK: Titan vs. SHO

*B BLOCK: Kevin Knight vs. Robbie Eagles

*A BLOCK: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. DOUKI

*B BLOCK: Master Wato vs. Clark Connors

May 21st at Korakuen Hall:

*B BLOCK: El Desperado vs. Francesco Akira

*A BLOCK: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori

*B BLOCK: YOH vs. Kevin Knight

*A BLOCK: Lio Rush vs. TJP

May 23rd in Osaka:

*A BLOCK: TJP vs. Taiji Ishimori

*A BLOCK: Lio Rush vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

*A BLOCK: DOUKI vs. SHO

*A BLOCK: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Titan

*A BLOCK: KUSHIDA vs. Ryusuke Taguchi

May 24th in Osaka:

*B BLOCK: Clark Connors vs. Dan Moloney

*B BLOCK: YOH vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

*B BLOCK: Kevin Knight vs. Master Wato

*B BLOCK: El Desperado vs. Robbie Eagles

*B BLOCK: BUSHI vs. Francesco Akira

May 26th in Tokyo at Yoyogi 2nd Gymnasium:

*A BLOCK: Semi-final

*B BLOCK: Semi-final

May 28th at Ota Ward Gymnasium:

*A BLOCK Winner vs. B BLOCK winner

