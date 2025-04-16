Tetsuya Naito and New Japan Pro Wrestling have mutually agreed to part ways.

You can check out the official announcement below:

“Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

In recent weeks, conversations have been ongoing between New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Tetsuya Naito regarding Naito’s future wrestling activities. As a result of those conversations, both parties have mutually agreed not to renew Naito’s contract with NJPW.

Both parties have arrived at this decision after careful consideration and lengthy conversation. Naito’s contract ends on the best possible terms with NJPW, which joins fans in wishing Naito’s further success in any and all future endeavours.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling deeply apologises to NJPW and Naito fans for any concern this announcement may cause. Naito will make all of his scheduled appearances through the Dontaku series concluding May 4 in Fukuoka, and looks forward to your ongoing support.”

Naito’s contract with NJPW expired on January 31st. He’s been working as a freelancer.

Additionally, BUSHI will be leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling.

You can check out the official announcement below:

“Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

At his own request and after careful consultation, NJPW has come to terms with the departure of BUSHI following currently scheduled appearances ending on May 4 in Fukuoka.

NJPW apologises for any concern or disappointment caused by this announcement, and joins fans in wishing BUSHI the very best in all of his future endeavours.”