NJPW has announced details for the Best of the Super Jr. 30.
The annual tournament will begin on May 12th and run through May 28th, with the winner earning a future opportunity at the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship currently held by Hiromu Takahashi, who won last year’s BOSJ. Participants have yet to be revealed.
Full details, including the full tournament schedule, can be found below.
An intense schedule will see 12 events over 16 days, with the tour starting in Korakuen Hall and running to Ota-ku, which will see its first BOSJ final in tournament history. The 30th running of this iconic tournament is sure to see incredible competition over a spectacular fortnight- don’t miss a moment!
Best of the Super Jr. 30
Friday May 12 Tokyo, Korakuen Hall
Saturday May 13 Nagano, Nagano Prefectural Budokan
Sunday May 14 Nagoya, Nagoya International Convention Center Event Hall
Tuesday May 16 Akita, Akita Prefectural Budokan
Wednesday May 17 Miyagi, Sendai Sun Plaza Hall
Thursday May 18 Iwate, Iwate Prefectural Gymnasium
Friday May 19 Aomori, Maeda Sub Arena
Sunday May 21 Tokyo, Korakuen Hall
Tuesday May 23 Osaka, EDION Sub Arena
Wednesday May 24 Osaka, EDION Sub Arena
Friday May 26 Tokyo, Yoyogi 2nd National Gymnasium
Sunday May 28 Tokyo, Ota-Ku Gymnasium