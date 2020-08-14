NJPW Releases Statement Following Summer Struggle Show Cancellation, Says Wrestler Tested Negative For COVID-19

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a short statement on Twitter announcing that the wrestler who was exhibiting fever symptoms that forced the Summer Struggle event in Uwajima to be canceled has tested negative for COVID-19. They also reveal that the August 16th Shizuoka Games will resume as planned.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter also adds that the NJPW fan base, which was alerted about the cancellation mere moments before it was to begin, was very supportive and appreciated the company putting their safety ahead of everything. Reports are that the wrestler in question was transported to a local COVID-19 testing site in Tokyo once he admitted he was feeling ill. A plastic sheet was used in the car he was transported in.

Check out NJPW’s statement below.