New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a pair of press releases this morning announcing updates on the April 16th Windy City Riot event from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois. Full details are below.

The promotion has added tickets for the event:

Demand has been huge for NJPW’s debut in the Chicago area, as only a handful of tickets remained for Windy City Riot well over a month before this huge event. We’re always happy to allow more people to witness NJPW live, and can now confirm that a small number of additional production kill seats have been added to the Odeum Expo Center! Make sure you take your chance to experience what will be an incredible card on April 16!

Windy City Riot to air on FITE: