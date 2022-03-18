New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a pair of press releases this morning announcing updates on the April 16th Windy City Riot event from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois. Full details are below.
The promotion has added tickets for the event:
Demand has been huge for NJPW’s debut in the Chicago area, as only a handful of tickets remained for Windy City Riot well over a month before this huge event. We’re always happy to allow more people to witness NJPW live, and can now confirm that a small number of additional production kill seats have been added to the Odeum Expo Center! Make sure you take your chance to experience what will be an incredible card on April 16!
Windy City Riot to air on FITE:
Hype has been high for Windy City Riot in Chicago on April 16, with a guaranteed sellout set to witness the next major event for New Japan Pro-Wrestling in the USA. That’s only set to grow with the announcement today that Great-O-Khan and the Good Brothers will both be a part of the Chicago card, and we can now announce that Windy City Riot will be broadcast on FITE as a live pay per view exclusive airing. Fans will be able to catch all the action live on the device of their choosing for an incredible event April 16!
(The archive of the event will be made available on NJPW World at a later date.)