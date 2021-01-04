According to the Wrestling Observer, New Japan Pro Wrestling is close to signing a new television deal with an English language network. The promotion previously aired on AXS TV from 2014-2019, but that deal ended once Anthem Entertainment (parent company of IMPACT Wrestling) purchased the network.

The report mentions that the deal is close enough where NJPW could announce at any time, however it is unknown what the network is. This news comes shortly before the company’s biggest show of the year, WrestleKingdom 15.

Stay tuned.