According to Fightful Select, New Japan Pro Wrestling has filmed a ton of content for their NJPW USA program, with wrestler Danny Limelight revealing that he, as well as many other talents, have filmed over 15 matches and will be featured on the show until the end of the year. Reports are that company star and Roppongi 3K member Rocky Romero has played a key role in bringing in talent for these shows.

NJPW USA saw KENTA win an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP United States championship, which is currently held by AEW world champion Jon Moxley.

