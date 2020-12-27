According to Fightful Select, New Japan Pro Wrestling was quite unhappy about recent news surfacing regarding their taping of content for NJPW USA Strong, which was done in large blocks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The publication notes that talent has since been instructed to not reveal any more information about the process going forward.

The report also mentions that a difference source wasn’t too sure why NJPW was unhappy, as no spoilers for the tapings were released, only that the promotion filmed a bunch of content at once.