NJPW Resurgence Results 8/14/21

The Torch at LA Coliseum

Los Angeles, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly, Alex Kozlov, and Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Karl Fredericks vs. Alex Coughlin

Test Of Strength. Fredericks applies a waist lock. Fredericks backs Coughlin into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Coughlin with a quick takedown. Coughlin slaps Fredericks in the face. Forearm Exchange. Fredericks kicks Coughlin in the gut. Coughlin drops Fredericks with a shoulder tackle. Coughlin stomps on Fredericks chest. Coughlin kicks Fredericks in the gut. Coughlin uppercuts Fredericks. Fredericks reverses out of the irish whip from Coughlin. Fredericks leapfrogs over Coughlin. Fredericks with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Fredericks with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Fredericks kicks Coughlin in the face. Fredericks drives his knee into the midsection of Coughlin. Fredericks bodyslams Coughlin. Fredericks with a leaping foot stomp for a one count. Fredericks stomps on Coughlin’s back. Coughlin delivers a gut punch. Fredericks answers with The Kitchen Sink.

Fredericks toys around with Coughlin. Fredericks repeatedly kicks Coughlin in the back for a two count. Fredericks with a forearm smash. Coughlin ducks a clothesline from Fredericks. Coughlin with a leaping shoulder tackle. Coughlin with clubbing blows to Fredericks back. Fredericks reverses out of the irish whip from Coughlin. Fredericks goes for The Stinger Splash, but Coughlin counters with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Fredericks with desperation up kicks. Coughlin with The GutBuster. Coughlin with a GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Coughlin slaps Fredericks in the back. Coughlin kicks Fredericks in the chest. Fredericks with a Spinning Back Kick. Fredericks decks Coughlin with a back elbow smash. Fredericks with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fredericks with The Stinger Splash. Frederick follows that with forearm shivers. Fredericks delivers The Shibata Dropkick.

Fredericks with a Belly to Back Suplex. Fredericks with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Fredericks stomps on Coughlin’s back. Fredericks with rapid fire uppercuts. Fredericks whips Coughlin across the ring. Fredericks hits The SpineBuster. Fredericks applies The STF. Coughlin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Fredericks applies a front face lock. Coughlin with a blistering chop. Fredericks uppercuts Coughlin. Fredericks goes for a BackBreaker, but Coughlin counters with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Coughlin connects with The Bridging Samoan Drop for a two count. Coughlin drops Fredericks with The Lariat for a two count. Coughlin applies a waist lock. Fredericks with a flurry of back elbow smashes. Fredericks slaps Coughlin in the face. Fredericks with clubbing knee strikes. Coughlin goes for The BrainBuster, but Fredericks lands back on his feet. Fredericks with a Snap BackBreaker. Fredericks plants Coughlin with The MD to pickup the victory.

Winner: Karl Fredericks via Pinfall

Second Match: Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, and Wheeler Yuta vs. TJ Perkins, Clark Connors, and Ren Narita In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Wheeler Yuta and TJ Perkins will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perkins applies a full nelson lock. Perkins with a fireman’s carry takeover. Standing Switch Exchange. Chain grappling exchange. Yuta with a wrist lock takedown. Wrist Lock Takedown. Perkins with a headscissors takeover. Headscissors Neck Lock Exchange. Perkins with a basement dropkick. Perkins tags in Connors. Perkins with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Connors with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Connors kicks Yuta in the gut. Connors with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Yuta kicks the left shoulder of Connors. Yuta tags in Romero. Romero applies a wrist lock. Romero with a flying knee drop across the left shoulder of Connors. Romero repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Connors. Connors wants more punishment. Romero with the irish whip. Connors drops Romero with a running shoulder tackle. Connors blasts Romero with a knife edge chop. Connors whips Romero across the ring. Connors drops down on the canvas. Romero avoids The Pounce. Romero kicks Connors in the chest. Romero with a SpringBoard Dropkick for a two count. Romero applies a front face lock. Romero tags in Rosser.

Rosser with a corner clothesline/chop combination. Rosser bodyslams Connors. Rosser knocks Narita off the ring apron. Rosser with multiple leg drops for a two count. Rosser slams Connors head on the red turnbuckle pad. Romero tags himself in. Romero kicks Connors in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Romero with a basement dropkick for a two count. Romero slams Connors head on the red turnbuckle pad. Romero tags in Yuta. Yuta kicks Connors in the gut. Yuta uppercuts the left shoulder of Connors. Yuta stomps on the left shoulder of Connors for a two count. Yuta applies an arm-bar. Yuta transitions into The Octopus Stretch. Yuta punches Connors in the back. Yuta is lighting up Connors chest. Connors drops down on the canvas. Connors delivers The Pounce. Connors tags in Narita. Narita drives his knee into the midsection of Yuta. Following a snap mare takeover, Narita kicks Rosser off the apron. Yuta with a forearm smash. Narita answers with a knee lift. Narita punches Yuta in the back. Narita with The Bridging Vertical Suplex for a two count. Narita continues to kick Rosser off the apron. Yuta with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yuta with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yuta tags in Rosser. Rosser delivers his combination offense. Rosser HeadButts Narita. Narita kicks Rosser in the face. Rosser dumps Narita out of the ring. Rosser with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron for a two count.

Connors clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Narita with a leaping back elbow smash. Connors with a corner spear. Perkins follows that with The Face Wash. Narita with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Rosser with a hip smash. Rosser with a knife edge chop. Rosser HeadButts Narita. Big Boot Exchange. Narita with The Back Drop Driver. Rosser rises back on his feet. Rosser delivers The Gut Check. Rolling Elbow Exchange. Romero and Connors are tagged in. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of Romero. Connors is lighting up Romero’s chest. Connors whips Romero across the ring. Romero with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Narita drops Romero with a Spinning Leg Larita. Yuta with The Olympic Slam. Perkins with a Belly to Back Suplex. Rosser dumps Perkins face first on the top rope. Connors Spears Rosser. Romero side steps Connors into the turnbuckle pad. Forever Clotheslines. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Romero with a Double Hurricanrana. Romero with a Double Clothesline. Romero connects with The Shiranui for a two count. Connors negates The Slice Bread #2. Connors and Perkins plants Romero with their Belly to Back Toss/Mamba Splash Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins, Clark Connors, and Ren Narita via Pinfall

Third Match: Lio Rush, Adrian Quest, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi, and Yuya Uemura vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, and The West Coast Wrecking Crew) In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Team Filthy attacks Team Rush before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Dickinson with a double dropkick. Dickinson with a corner clothesline. Dickinson follows that with a Float Over Suplex for a two count. Dickinson applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kratos breaks up the submission hold. Forearm Exchange. Dickinson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kratos clotheslines Dickinson. Yehi with forearm shivers. Yehi with a Spinning Back Fist. Isaacs runs interference. Yehi is lighting up Isaacs chest. Kratos rocks Yehi with a forearm smash. Quest with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Quest with a Running Hurricanrana. Quest rolls under a clothesline from Isaacs. Quest with The Roundhouse Kick. Quest with a SpringBoard Corkscrew Tornillo. Quest is raining down haymakers. Nelson uppercuts Quest. Nelson with a forearm smash. Quest dumps Nelson out of the ring. Quest dropkicks Isaacs to the floor. Limelight nails Quest with The Pump Kick. Limelight starts dancing. Limelight reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush runs around Limelight. Rush slides under clothesline from Limelight. Rush thrust kicks the midsection of Limelight. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rush punches Lawlor. Following a snap mare takeover, Lawlor pulls Rush down to the mat. Limelight tags in Lawlor.

Rush kicks Lawlor in the face. Rush sticks and moves. Rush kicks Lawlor in the jaw. Rush with a corner clothesline. Rush tags in Quest. Quest kicks Lawlor in the gut. Second Forearm Exchange. Lawlor with a knee lift. Lawlor unloads two knife edge chops. Lawlor whips Quest across the ring. Quest ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Quest with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Isaacs Powerslams Quest. Lawlor hooks the outside leg for a two count. Lawlor kicks Quest in the back. Lawlor drives his knee into the midsection of Quest. Lawlor with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Lawlor tags in Kratos. Kratos kicks Quest in the gut. Kratos slams Quest head on the turnbuckle pad. Kratos whips Quest into the turnbuckle pad. Kratos talks smack to Quest. Kratos with a GutWrench Suplex for a one count. The referee tells Yehi to get out of the ring. Kratos with clubbing elbow smashes. Kratos with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex.

Team Filthy clears the ring. Kratos with a Front Slam. Isaacs with a Sliding Lariat. Nelson follows that with a Running Knee Strike. Assisted Double Foot Stomp. The referee has lost complete control of this match. Kratos sends Quest chest first into the canvas. Lawlor applies The Rear Naked Choke. Dickinson breaks up the submission hold. All hell is breaking loose in LA. Lawlor tags in Isaacs. Isaacs punches Quest. Isaacs goes for a Bodyslam, but Quest lands back on his feet. Quest creates distance with The CodeBreaker. Uemura and Limelight are tagged in. Uemura with forearm shivers. Limelight reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Uemura clears the ring. Uemura with a Corner Dropkick. Limelight is throwing haymakers at Umeura. Uemura uppercuts Limelight. Uemura with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Jumping Knee/German Suplex Combination. Dickinson dumps Nelson out of the ring. Following a snap mare takeover, Dickinson kicks Isaacs in the back Yehi with a basement dropkick. Another melee break out in the ring. Uemura connects with The Double Overhook Suplex to pickup the victory. After the match, Uemura asks Katsuyori Shibata to join the LA Dojo. Shibata gives Uemura the LA Dojo T-Shirt.

Winner: Lio Rush, Adrian Quest, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi, and Yuya Uemura via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hikuleo outpowers Robinson. Robinson applies a side headlock. Robinson with a side headlock takeover. Hikuleo attacks the midsection of Robinson. Hikuleo whips Robinson across the ring. Robinson runs into Hikuleo. Shoulder Block Exchange. Hikuleo calls Robinson a bitch. Robinson kicks Hikuleo in the back. Robinson with clubbing blows to Hikuleo’s back. Hikuleo with a Belly to Back Suplex. Hikuleo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hikuleo with the irish whip. Robinson dives over Hikuleo. Robinson sends Hikuleo tumbling to the floor. Robinson with The Slingshot Pescado. Robinson is raining down haymakers. Hikuleo sends Robinson face first into the steel ring post. Hikuleo punches Robinson in the back. Hikuleo dumps Robinson face first on the steel barricade. Hikuleo resets the referee’s twenty count.

Hikuleo delivers two massive chops. Robinson’s momentum brought him back into the ring. Hikuleo levels Robinson with The Body Avalanche. Hikuleo with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hikuleo applies a waist lock. Robinson with a series of back elbow smashes. Robinson dodges The Big Boot. Hikuleo Powerslams Robinson for a two count. Hikuleo throws Robinson into the turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo with a knife edge chop. Robinson decks Hikuleo with a back elbow smash. Robinson kicks Hikuleo in the face. Hikuleo knocks Robinson off the top turnbuckle. Hikuleo puts Robinson back on the top turnbuckle. Robinson with the back door escape. Robinson PowerBombs Hikuleo. Robinson hits The Running Cannonball Strike. Juice Jabs. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Running Lariat Exchange. Hikuleo goes for The Tongan Driver, but Robinson rolls him over to pickup the victory. After the match, Hikuleo attacks Robinson from behind. Hikuleo Chokeslams Robinson.

Winner: Juice Robinson via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Moose

Ishii gets up in Moose’s grill. Moose shoves Ishii. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Moose backs Ishii into the red turnbuckle pad. Moose talks smack to Ishii. Forearm Exchange. Ishii runs into Moose. Shoulder Block Exchange. Ishii with forearm shivers. Moose drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Moose with a knife edge chop. Moose punches Ishii in the back. Moose with the irish whip. Ishii side steps Moose into the turnbuckle pad. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Moose. Moose with another shoulder tackle. Moose is lighting up Ishii’s chest. Moose rakes the eyes of Ishii. Moose sends Ishii to the corner. Moose with a running elbow smash. Moose with two corner dropkicks. Moose kicks Ishii out of the ring. Ishii side steps Moose into the steel barricade. Ishii rolls Moose back into the ring. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Moose. Ishii with a corner clothesline.

Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Moose blocks it. Moose rocks Ishii with a forearm smash. Moose continues to run his mouth. Moose with forearm shivers. Ishii headbutts the midsection of Moose. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii drills Moose with The BrainBuster. Ishii kicks Moose in the face. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Moose reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Moose with a shoulder tackle. Moose goes for a PowerBomb, but Ishii blocks it. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii eats a pump kick/shoulder block combo. Ishii rises back on his feet. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lariat Exchange. Both men are knockdown after a double clothesline. Second Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Moose. Moose with a Flying Crossbody Block. Moose pops back on his feet. Moose PowerBombs Ishii for a two count.

Moose puts Ishii on the top turnbuckle. Ishii denies The Go To Hell. Ishii with three headbutts. Moose answers with a standing dropkick. Moose connects with The Go To Hell for a two count. Ishii dodges The Ripcord Rolling Elbow. Moose clotheslines Ishii for a one count. Ishii denies The Pump Kick. Moose runs through a clothesline from Ishii. Moose nails Ishii with The Pump Kick. Ishii clotheslines Moose for a one count. Ishii with combo forearm. Moose dropkicks Ishii. Ishii sends Moose face first into the red turnbuckle pad. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Moose shrugs off a Running Lariat. HeadButt Exchange. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Moose denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Moose with The Uranage Slam. Ishii blocks The Ripcord Rolling Elbow. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii plants Moose with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Jon Moxley & Yuji Nagata vs. The Good Brothers

Jon Moxley and Karl Anderson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson applies a side headlock. Moxley whips Anderson across the ring. Anderson runs into Moxley. Moxley drops Anderson with a shoulder tackle. Moxley goes for a bodyslam, but Anderson lands back on his feet. Forearm Exchange. Moxley HeadButts Anderson. Anderson with a running elbow smash. Moxley dodges The Running Boot. Moxley kicks Anderson in the gut. Anderson denies The Death Rider. Anderson regroups on the outside. Anderson tags in Gallows. Moxley ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Moxley applies a side headlock. Gallows whips Moxley across the ring. Gallows drops Moxley with a shoulder tackle. Moxley ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Moxley applies a waist lock. Gallows with three sharp elbow strikes. Gallows uppercuts Moxley. Moxley tags in Nagata.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nagata applies The Full Nelson Lock. Nagata signals for the test of strength. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Gallows. Gallows kicks Nagata in the face. Gallows with the irish whip. Nagata kicks Gallows in the face. Nagata with forearm shivers. Gallows drops Nagata with The Big Boot. Gallows poses for the crowd. Anderson whips Nagata into the steel barricade. Gallows knocks Moxley off the apron. Nagata gets back in the ring at the count of six. Gallows stomps on Nagata’s chest. Gallows with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Gallows is choking Nagata with his boot. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson repeatedly stomps on Nagata’s chest. Anderson mocks Nagata. Anderson with forearm shivers. Gallows rakes the eyes of Nagata. Anderson tags in Gallows. Following a snap mare takeover, Gallows with clubbing elbow smashes. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Nagata gets back to a vertical base. Gallows drives his knee into the midsection of Nagata.

Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Gallows. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Gallows. Moxley and Anderson are tagged in. Moxley with a Shotgun Dropkick. Moxley lands The Suicide Dive. Moxley whips Gallows into the barricade. Moxley throws a chair at Anderson. All hell is breaking loose in LA. Anderson kicks Moxley in the face. Moxley with a Snap German Suplex. Moxley clotheslines Anderson. Gallows denies The German Suplex. Moxley starts biting Gallows forehead. Moxley ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Moxley with a Release German Suplex. Moxley kicks Anderson in the gut. Moxley hits The X-Plex for a two count. Moxley applies The Bulldog Choke. Moxley with The Gotch Style PileDriver for a two count. Gallows negates The Death Rider. Nagata drops Gallows with The Big Boot. Moxley denies The GunStun. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Moxley tags in Nagata.

Nagata knocks Gallows off the apron. Nagata unloads a series of mid-kicks. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nagata with The Exploder Suplex to Gallows. Anderson kicks Nagata in the gut. Stereo Nagata Locks. Gallows sends Moxley back first into the barricade. Nagata delivers two arm-ringers. Nagata with forearm shivers. Gallows trips Nagata from the outside. Anderson with a Running Boot. Moxley attacks Gallows from behind. Good Brothers connects with The Magic Killer on the chair. Nagata is displaying his fighting spirit. Nagata negates The Magic Killer. Nagata with a low dropkick. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Anderson. Nagata with a running knee lift. Gallows negates The Back Drop Driver. Gallows uppercuts Nagata. Gallows with The Roundhouse Kick. Anderson follows that with The GunStun. Good Brothers plants Nagata with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory. After the match, The Guerrillas Of Destiny comes out to confront The Good Brothers. Good Brothers heads to the backstage area.

Winner: The Good Brothers via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Jay White (c) vs. David Finlay w/Juice Robinson For The NEVER Openweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Finlay backs White into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Finlay pie faces White. Finlay with a waist lock takedown. White scrambles towards the bottom rope which forces separation. Standing Switch Exchange. White decks Finlay with a back elbow smash. Finlay with a double leg takedown. Finlay transitions into a ground and pound attack. White kicks Finlay in the gut. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Finlay is throwing haymakers at White. Finlay with a blistering chop. White reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay kicks White in the face. White sends Finlay crashing to the outside. White with a GourdBuster on the ring apron for a one count. White drives his knee into Finlay’s back. White with a Pendulum BackBreaker. White applies a waist lock. White runs Finlay chest first into the turnbuckle pad. White with a knife edge chop. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White whips Finlay back first into the turnbuckle pad for a one count. White dumps Finlay out of the ring. White repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Finlay. White kicks Finlay out of the ring.

White talks smack to Finlay. White with clubbing blows to Finlay’s back. White continues to put the boots to Finlay. White says that Finlay doesn’t belong in the ring with him. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay slams White’s head on the apron. Finlay rolls White back into the ring. White attacks the midsection of Finlay. Finlay with a Back Body Drop. Finlay with two forearm knockdowns. White reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with a spinning uppercut. Finlay with The Slingshot Pescado. Finlay is fired up. Finlay rolls White back into the ring. Finlay with a Running European Uppercut. Finlay drops White with a Flying European Uppercut for a two count. White denies The Uranage BackBreaker. White with a shoulder block. White drops Finlay with The DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. White dumps Finlay ribs first on the top rope. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count.

Finlay hammers down on the back of White’s neck. Finlay with clubbing elbow smashes in the corner. White with three toe kicks. Finlay answers with three uppercuts. Finlay tees off on White. Finlay repeatedly stomps on White’s chest. The referee admonishes Finlay. White once again dumps Finlay ribs first on the top rope. Finlay denies The Snap Saito Suplex. Finlay is raining down elbow smashes on the back of White’s neck. White pulls Finlay off the apron. Finlay with a forearm smash. Finlay with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Finlay rolls White back into the ring. Finlay slaps White in the face. White delivers The Saito Suplex over the top rope. White tosses Finlay back into the ring. White with The Uranage Slam for a two count. White toys around with Finlay. White puts Finlay on the top turnbuckle. White with clubbing blows to Finlay’s back. Finlay denies The Avalanche Saito Suplex. Finlay with clubbing blows to White’s back. Finlay delivers The SuperPlex. Forearm Exchange. White tumbles to the floor. Finlay tells White to bring it. White rocks Finlay with a forearm smash. White with an Inside Out Lariat.

White tugs on Finlay’s hair. Finlay clotheslines White. White responds with The Flatliner. White with a Release German Suplex. Finlay denies The Blade Runner. White and Finlay are running the ropes. Finlay with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Finlay hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Finlay applies The STF. Finlay transitions into The Omoplata. White puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Finlay goes for a Vertical Suplex, but White lands back on his feet. White throws Finlay into the referee. White delivers the low blow. White shoves down the referee. Finlay returns the favor with a low blow of his own. Finlay with The Ushigoroshi for a two count. White whips Finlay across the ring. White with The Sleeper Suplex. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Finlay counters with The Stunner. White drives Finlay chest first into the turnbuckle pad. Finlay rolls White over for a two count. Finlay with The Half and Half Suplex. Finlay with a Snap German Suplex. White negates The Prima Nocta. White connects with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory. After the match, Ishii makes it known that he’s next in line for the NEVER Openweight Title.

Winner: Still NEVER Openweight Champion, Jay White via Pinfall

Eight Match: Lance Archer (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi For The IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Archer repeatedly dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Tanahashi with heavy bodyshots. Tanahashi slams Archer’s head on the top rope. Tanahashi kicks Archer in the gut. Archer goes for a Bodyslam, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Tanahashi with a chop block. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Archer. Tanahashi denies The Chokeslam. Tanahashi continues to dropkick the left knee of Archer. Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Archer. Tanahashi applies a leg lock. Archer responds with The EBD Claw. Archer backs Tanahashi into the rope. Archer clotheslines Tanahashi over the rope. Archer with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Archer whips Tanahashi into the steel barricade. Archer resets the referee’s twenty count. Forearm Exchange. Archer slaps Tanahashi in the chest. Archer rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. The crowd is getting Archer flustered. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Archer answers with The Pounce for a two count.

Archer with a gut punch. Archer rocks Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Archer with three running elbow smashes. Archer tells the time keeper to ring the bell. Tanahashi unloads a series of overhand chops. Archer with another vicious forearm smash. Archer talks smack to Tanahashi. Archer slams Tanahashi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Archer is mauling Tanahashi in the corner. Archer runs after the referee. Archer with a groin kick. Tanahashi with three overhand chops. Archer goes for The Chokeslam, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Archer. Tanahashi drops Archer with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi with a leaping elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Senton Splash. Tanahashi follows that with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Archer floors Tanahashi with The Big Boot. Archer Chokeslams Tanahashi on the ring apron. Archer attacks Tanahashi with a towel. Archer rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Archer hits The Black Hole Slam for a two count.

Archer puts Tanahashi on the top turnbuckle. Archer with a straight right hand. Archer connects with The Blackout for a two count. Archer argues with the referee Archer goes for The Blackout, but Tanahashi counters with The SlingBlade. Second Forearm Exchange. Archer whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi with The SlingBlade. Archer rises back on his feet. Tanahashi drops Archer with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi follows that with another SlingBlade for a two count. Archer levels Tanahashi with The Body Avalanche. Archer tees off on Tanahashi. Archer removes a turnbuckle pad. Archer whips Tanahashi with the turnbuckle pad. Archer grabs a steel chair. Archer wedged the chair in between the exposed steel. Tanahashi sends Archer face first into the wedge chair. Tanahashi rolls Archer over for a two count. Archer clotheslines Tanahashi. Archer with The Ripcord Uranage Slam for a two count. Archer puts Tanahashi on the top turnbuckle. Tanahashi denies The SuperPlex. Archer with three headbutts. Tanahashi sends Archer to the canvas. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi plants Archer with Two High Fly Flows to pickup the victory. After the match, Archer pays his respects to Tanahashi. He wants his rematch whenever Tanahashi shows up at AEW.

Winner: New IWGP United Sates Heavyweight Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi via Pinfall

