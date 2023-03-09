NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) issued the following press release announcing that the promotion will be holding three more TAMASHII events in Australia this April.

The announcement states that NJPW will will be in Adelaide in April 14th, in Sydney on April 15th, and in Melbourne on April 16th. This comes after they ran two events in Australia this past February, but are now expanding TAMASHII to three. You can check out the full details, including ticket information, below.