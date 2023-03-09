NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) issued the following press release announcing that the promotion will be holding three more TAMASHII events in Australia this April.
The announcement states that NJPW will will be in Adelaide in April 14th, in Sydney on April 15th, and in Melbourne on April 16th. This comes after they ran two events in Australia this past February, but are now expanding TAMASHII to three. You can check out the full details, including ticket information, below.
After kicking off the year in February in Sydney and Melbourne, NJPW TAMASHII is back this April. This time, after a pair of two date tours, the TAMASHII series grows to three nights, and thanks to incredible demand from fans, we make our Adelaide debut!
TAMASHII hits the stunning Hindley Street Music Hall on April 14, before heading back to the iconic Liberty Hall the next night in Sydney. Night three sees us back in the Croxton in Thornbury/Melbourne!
TAMASHII’s last tour saw incredible action, including stunning matches for Robbie Eagles against Kyle Fletcher and Aaron Solo, as well as the shocking addition of Caveman Ugg to Bad Luck Fale’s Rogue Army. April will see more incredible talent from the Australian scene, as well as stars from Japan- stay tuned for more information!
Tickets are on sale NOW for all three events!
NJPW TAMASHII V
Friday April 14 Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
NJPW TAMASHII VI
Saturday April 15 Liberty Hall, Sydney
NJPW TAMASHII VII
Sunday April 16 The Croxton Bandhouse, Thornbury Melbourne