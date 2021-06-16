New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the promotion will be returning to the MetLife Dome on September 4th & 5th for a two-night Wrestle Grand Slam event. This will be NJPW’s first appearance at the venue in seven years. Full details can be found below.

Wednesday June 16’s Kizuna Road event saw a major announcement regarding Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome. The card, originally scheduled for May 29, will now take place on Sunday July 25, with the main event of Shingo Takagi versus Kota Ibushi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Yet that isn’t all, as the Wrestle Grand Slam series is set to continue later in 2021. On September 4 & 5, NJPW will hit Saitama’s MetLife Dome for two nights of incredible action.

This marks NJPW’s first event in the home of the Saitama Seibu Lions since August 2014, and the G1 Climax 24 final which saw Kazuchika Okada defeat Shinsuke Nakamura to lift the trophy for a second time. Now NJPW is back in the dome for the first time in seven years, what matches might attendees see? Stay tuned for more announcements!