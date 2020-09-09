New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed the wrestlers competing in this year’s G1 Climax. The annual tournament, which was originally pushed back due to the Tokyo Olympics and delayed even further when COVID-19 struck, is a round-robin style tournament where the winner receives an IWGP Heavyweight title opportunity at NJPW’s biggest show of the year, WrestleKingdom. Check it out below.

A-Block entrants:

Kota Ibushi

Jeff Cobb

Kazuchika Okada

Tomohiro Ishii

Will Ospreay

Shingo Takagi

Minoru Suzuki

Taichi

Jay White

Yujiro Takahashi

B-Block entrants:

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Juice Robinson

Hirooki Goto

Toru Yano

YOSHI-HASHI

Tetsuya Naito

SANADA

Zack Sabre Jr.

KENTA

EVIL

Last year’s G1 was won by Kota Ibushi.

