New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed the wrestlers competing in this year’s G1 Climax. The annual tournament, which was originally pushed back due to the Tokyo Olympics and delayed even further when COVID-19 struck, is a round-robin style tournament where the winner receives an IWGP Heavyweight title opportunity at NJPW’s biggest show of the year, WrestleKingdom. Check it out below.
A-Block entrants:
Kota Ibushi
Jeff Cobb
Kazuchika Okada
Tomohiro Ishii
Will Ospreay
Shingo Takagi
Minoru Suzuki
Taichi
Jay White
Yujiro Takahashi
B-Block entrants:
Hiroshi Tanahashi
Juice Robinson
Hirooki Goto
Toru Yano
YOSHI-HASHI
Tetsuya Naito
SANADA
Zack Sabre Jr.
KENTA
EVIL
Last year’s G1 was won by Kota Ibushi.
