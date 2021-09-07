New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that for the second year in a row the promotion’s World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors tournament will run in conjunction with one another this fall/winter.

The action all kicks off on November 13th from the legendary Korakuen Hall and concludes on December 15th from Ryogoku Sumo Hall.

Hiromu Takahashi was the winner of last year’s BOSJ tournament, last defeating El Desperado in the finals. The Guerrillas of Destiny captured the 2020 World Tag League.