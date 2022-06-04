New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full card for the June 12th Dominion pay-per-view. Check it out below.

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight championship

-Juice Robinson vs. Will Ospreay vs. SANADA for the IWGP United States championship

-Tama Tonga vs. Karl Anderson for the IWGP NEVER Openweight championship

-Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi for the KOPW 2022 championship

-United Empire vs. Bullet Club for the IWGP tag team championship

-House of Torture vs. Suzuki-Gun for the IWGP NEVER Six-Man championship

-Toru Yano vs. Doc Gallows

-Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirook Goto winner advances to Forbidden Door

-Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Bullet Club six man tag

-Ryusuke Taguchi/Master Wato/Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Bullet Club