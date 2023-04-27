NJPW has announced the full list of competitors for this year’s Best of the Super Juniors 30.

The annual tournament is similar to the company’s G1 Climax, where wrestlers are separated into two blocks and face one another in Round Robin style to earn points. The winner of the A-block faces the winner of the B-block in the finals. Whoever wins in the finals earns a future shot at the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship currently held by Hiromu Takahashi.

Full details, including what competitors are in what block, can be found below.

Celebrating three decades of the very best in junior heavyweight action, Best of the Super Jr. is set to ‘shake the soul’ over an intense 12 night schedule from May 13 in Korakuen through to the 28th in Ota. It will be twenty wrestlers in the running with the two blocks looking as follows: A Block Hiromu Takahashi (8th entry, 4th consecutive. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, Best of the Super Jr. 25, 27, 28, 29 winner) TJP (3rd entry, 2nd consecutive) KUSHIDA (10th entry, first in five years. Best of the Super Jr. 22, 24 winner) Ryusuke Taguchi (20th entry, 18th consecutive. Best of the Super Jr. 19 winner) Taiji Ishimori (7th entry, 6th consecutive) SHO (6th entry, 6th consecutive) DOUKI (5th entry, 5th consecutive) Titan (4th entry, 2nd consecutive) Lio Rush (debut entry) Mike Bailey (debut entry) B Block Francesco Akira (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive) El Desperado (7th entry, 4th consecutive. NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion) BUSHI (11th entry, 8th consecutive) Yoshinobu Kanemaru (6th entry, 3rd consecutive) YOH (6th entry, 3rd consecutive) Robbie Eagles (5th entry, 5th consecutive) Master Wato (4th entry, 4th consecutive) Clark Connors (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive) Kevin Knight (debut entry) Dan Moloney (debut entry)

