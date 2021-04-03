A new championship was revealed during Friday’s episode of NJPW Strong.

The eight-man tournament to crown the New Japan Cup USA 2021winner begins next week on April 9. NJPW issued the following:

New Japan Cup USA 2021 winner to become first champion

This Friday saw the Road to New Japan Cup USA 2021, and the reveal of just what each of the eight competitors in single elimination competition this April will be fighting for.

While the 2020 tournament was contested for number one contendership status to the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship held by Jon Moxley, this year’s tournament will be different. In 2021, the tournament winner will not be a contender, but rather a champion; the Strong Openweight Champion.

As the name suggests, the title represents the pinnacle of competition on NJPW STRONG on Friday nights, and will be contested for by wrestlers of any weight class. Things are going to get even more exciting going forward on NJPW STRONG; who of the eight in this year’s tournament will become the first holder of the gold?

Find out every Friday night on NJPW World!