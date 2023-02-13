NJPW has announced the bracket for the New Japan Cup 2023 tournament.

The tournament will begin on Sunday, March 5 at the NJPW 51st Anniversary show. There will be 24 competitors this year, with the winner receiving a match with IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada on Saturday, April 8 at Sakura Genesis.

The following wrestlers will receive first round byes: KENTA, Chase Owens, Jeff Cobb, Will Ospreay, Hirooki Goto, Great-O-Khan, NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga, NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr.

Below are first round bouts:

Sunday, March 5 at the NJPW 51st Anniversary event:

* SANADA vs. Taichi

* Tetsuya Naito vs. El Phantasmo

Monday, March 6:

* EVIL vs. Ren Narita

* Toru Yano vs. Mark Davis

* David Finlay vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Shota Umino vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Friday, March 10:

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Shingo Takagi vs. Aaron Henare

Below are second round bouts:

Saturday, March 11:

* SANADA or Taichi vs. KENTA

* Tetsuya Naito or El Phantasmo vs. Chase Owens

Sunday, March 12:

* YOSHI-HASHI or Kyle Fletcher vs. Hirooki Goto

* Shingo Takagi or Aaron Henare vs. Tama Tonga

Monday, March 13:

* Toru Yano or Mark Davis vs. Will Ospreay

* Ren Narita or EVIL vs. Jeff Cobb

Wednesday, March 15:

* David Finlay or Tomohiro Ishii vs. Great-O-Khan

* Shota Umino or Yujiro Takahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

The tournament quarterfinals will be held on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, with the semi-finals planned for Sunday, March 19. The tournament finals will be held on Tuesday, March 21.

Below is a look at the bracket:

