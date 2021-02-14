NJPW Road To Castle Attack Results 2/14/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Dark Match: Yuya Uemura vs. Yuto Nakashima

Chain grappling exchange after the bell rings. Looked like Nakashima tweaked his left shoulder as Uemura was switching grappling positions. The referee was forced to call off the match. After the match, Nakashima shoved Uemura.

Winner: Yuya Uemura via Referee Stoppage

First Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Satoshi Kojima, Gabriel Kidd vs. The Great O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb w/Bea Priestley In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tanahashi dropkicks Khan before the bell rings. Kidd is throwing forearms at Cobb. Kojima with clubbing blows to Ospreay’s back. Kojima dumps Ospreay out of the ring. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi finally takes off his jacket. Tanahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tanahashi stomps on Khan’s chest. Tanahashi tells Khan to get up. Cobb punches Tanahashi in the back. Cobb applies a waist lock. Khan drops Tanahashi with The Pump Kick. Ospreay clears the ring. Khan unloads Two Monoglian Chops. Khan shoves Tanahashi into the canvas. Khan applies The Head & Arm Triangle Choke. Kidd breaks sup the submission hold. Khan applies a knee lock. Kidd kicks Khan in the gut. Kidd punches Khan in the back. The referee admonishes Kidd for constantly running into the ring. Khan slams Tanahashi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan tags in Cobb. Khan takes a swipe at Kidd. Cobb with Two HeadButts. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Tanahashi’s back. Cobb throws Tanahashi into the canvas. Cobb tags in Ospreay.

Ospreay kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Ospreay with forearm shivers for a two count. Ospreay repeatedly drives his knee into Tanahashi’s back. Ospreay applies a rear chin lock. Tanahashi with elbows into the midsection of Ospreay. Tanahashi knocks Khan off the apron. Ospreay kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Ospreay goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Tanahashi applies a waist lock. Ospreay decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Ospreay. Tanahashi creates distance with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi tags in Kojima. Kojima stomps on Ospreay’s chest. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Cobb throws Kojima off the top turnbuckle. Khan blasts Kidd off the apron. Double Irisih Whip. Kojima shoves Khan into Cobb. Kojima kicks Khan in the gut. Kojima drops Khan with The DDT. Ospreay responds with Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Kojima counters with The Back Body Drop. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kidd and Cobb are tagged in.

Kidd ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd uppercuts Cobb. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Kidd kicks Cobb in the face. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Kidd runs into Cobb. Cobb with a knife edge chop. Kidd answers with a forearm smash. Kidd dropkicks Cobb. Tanahashi and Kojima clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Kojima with a running elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Running Crossbody Block. Kidd bodyslams Cobb for a two count. Tanahashi starts brawling with Khan. Kidd slaps Khan in the chest. Khan with The Judo Throw. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi delivers The SlingBlade. Ospreay SuperKicks Tanahashi. Kojima scores the forearm knockdown. Cobb answers with an elbow knockdown. Kidd rolls Cobb over for a two count. Kidd kicks Cobb in the face. Kidd with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Cobb negates The Butterfly Suplex. Kidd with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Cobb. Cobb connects with The Spin Cycle for a two count. Cobb plants Kidd with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Second Match: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hiromu Takahashi and El Phantasmo will start things off. Calisthenics display after the bell rings. Phantasmo is flustered in the corner. Takahashi with a double leg takedown. Phantasmo push kicks Takahashi across the ring. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo leapfrogs over Takahashi. Phantasmo avoids The Ankle Lock. Takahashi kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Takahashi with the irish whip. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Takahashi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Phantasmo cartwheels back onto his feet. Takahashi dodges The PK. Takahashi rolls Phantasmo over for a two count. Takahashi with an inside cradle for a two count. Takahashi with the backslide cover for a two count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Phantasmo wants Takahashi to shake his hand. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Takahashi dives over Phantasmo. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block.

Takahashi avoids The Quebrada. Phantasmo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Phantasmo rakes the back of Takahashi. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Phantasmo hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Bullet Club clears the ring. Phantasmo flexes his muscles. Phantasmo continues to rake Takahashi’s back. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Yujiro tags himself in. Back Rake Party. Yujiro with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Yujiro tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with a Flying Back Rake. Ishimori with forearm shivers across the back of Takahashi. Ishimori applies a front face lock. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo with a Flying Back Rake of his own for a two count. Phantasmo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Phantasmo gets Takahashi tied up in the tree of woe. Ishimori with a Sliding Dropkick. Nether Regions Attack. The referee admonishes Ishimori. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Another back rake. Takahashi denies Sudden Death. Takahashi drops Phantasmo with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takahashi uses his feet to create separation. Bushi and Ishimori are tagged in.

Forearm Exchange. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Ishimori denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. Bushi with The DDT for a two count. Bushi thrust kicks the midsection of Ishimori. Ishimori hits The Shoulder Buster. Double Irish Whip. Bushi side steps Ishimori into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi kicks Phantasmo in the face. Running Bulldog/Dropkick Combination. Ishimori denies The CodeBreaker. Bushi kicks Ishimori in the gut. Bushi whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori with The Handspring RoundHouse Kick. Takagi and Yujiro are tagged in. Yujiro kicks Takagi in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Yujiro lands back on his feet. Yujiro starts biting Takagi’s fingers. Yujiro blocks a boot from Takagi. Yujiro sends Takagi face first into the canvas. Yujiro with a Sliding Dropkick. Yujiro hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count.

Yujiro goes for The Miami Shine, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Takagi applies a waist lock. Yujiro decks Takagi with a back elbow smash. Yujrio sends Takagi to the corner. Takagi side steps Yujiro into the turnbuckle pad. Yujiro takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Stereo Basement Dropkicks. Takagi with a Senton Splash for a two count. Takahashi dumps Phantasmo out of the ring. Takagi goes for Made In Japan, but Ishimori gets in the way. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori throws Bushi out of the ring. Takahashi dropkicks Ishimori to the floor. Phantasmo clotheslines Takahashi over the top rope. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Jab Exchange. Takagi clotheslines Phantasmo. Yujiro with a Running Lariat. Yujiro connects with The Miami Shine for a two count. Takagi negates Pimp Juice. Yujiro SuperKicks Takagi. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops Yujiro with The DDT. Takagi delivers The Sliding Lariat. Takagi plants Yujiro with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi via Pinfall

Third Match: Kota Ibushi & Yuji Nagata vs. Tetsuya Naito & Sanada

Kota Ibushi and Tetsuya Naito will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Naito with a single leg pick. Naito keeps Ibushi grounded. Ibushi continues to grapple around Naito. Ibushi applies a headscissors neck lock. The grappling session heads towards the ropes which forces a clean break. Naito with a single leg lock. Naito applies a leg lock. Naito transitions into a deep hammerlock. Ibushi grabs a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Natio push kicks Ibushi. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Nagata and Sanada are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nagata applies The Full Nelson Lock. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Sanada applies a hammerlock. Nagata transitions into a side headlock. Nagata with a side headlock takeover. Sanada answers with the headscissors escape. Nagata blocks a boot from Sanada. Tip Up by Nagata. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Nagata denies The Paradise Lock. Sanada kicks Nagata in the gut. Nagata drops Sanada with a running knee lift. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Naito trips Nagata from the outside. Sanada with a basement dropkick.

Naito repeatedly stomps on Nagata’s back. Naito drives Nagata back first into the steel barricade. Naito tees off on Nagata. Naito slams Nagata’s head on the ring apron. Naito rolls Nagata back into the ring. Sanada with the lateral press for a one count. Sanada tags in Naito. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies a rear chin lock. Naito tags in Sanada. Forearm Exchange. Sanada goes into the cover for a two count. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito whips Nagata across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Nagata’s neck for a two count. Naito toys around with Nagata. Second Forearm Exchange. Naito mocks Nagata. Naito kicks Nagata in the face. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Nagata creates distance with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Nagata tags in Ibushi.

Ibushi with forearm shviers. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi knocks Sanada off the ring apron. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Naito. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Naito denies The Mid-Kick. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Ibushi. Naito whips Ibushi across the ring. Naito with another dropkick to the left knee of Ibushi. Naito applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Ibushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Ibushi. Naito goes for a Knee Crusher, but Ibushi blocks it. Naito kicks Ibushi in the gut. Ibushi hammers down on the back of Naito’s neck. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Ibushi goes for The RoundHouse Kick, but Naito counters with a low dropkick. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Ibushi dropkicks Naito. Nagata and Sanada are tagged in.

Sanada kicks Nagata in the gut. Sanada whips Nagata across the ring. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Sanada. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Sanada. Nagata with clubbing mid-kicks. Nagata sends Sanada to the corner. Nagata delivers The Helluva Kick. Sanada denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada with The Missile Dropkick. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Nagata blocks it. Sanada applies Skull End. Nagata responds with The Nagata Lock II. Naito repeatedly stomps on Nagata’s chest. Swing and Miss Display by Ibushi and Naito. Ibushi drops Naito with The RoundHouse Kick. Nagata with a Rising Knee Strike. Nagata drills Sanada with The BrainBuster for a two count. Sanada negates The Back Drop Driver. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata goes for a Release German Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Nagata kicks Sanada in the face. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: EVIL, Jay White, The Guerrillas Of Destiny, and Chase Owens w/Gedo, Jado, and Dick Togo vs. Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano In A 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

A pier six brawl ensues before the bell rings. Owens whips Yano with a leather strap. EVIL violently runs Okada into the steel barricade. Owens continues to whip Yano with the leather strap. Owens stomps on Yano’s chest. Yano rakes the eyes of Owens. Owens kicks Yano in the gut. Owens tees off on Yano. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Owens and Yano forgot that this is an elimination match, not a strap match. Owens wraps the strap around Yano’s neck. Owens dumps Yano over the top rope. Toru Yano has been eliminated. Yano wisely pulls Owens over the top rope. Chase Owens has been eliminated. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Red Shoes has absolutely no control in this match. EVIL rolls Okada back into the ring. EVIL toys around with Okada. EVIL with clubbing axe handle strikes. Okada kicks EVIL in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Dropkick. Okada tags in Ishii.

Ishii punches EVIL in the back. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii runs towards White’s direction. Ishii kicks EVIL in the gut. Ishii slams EVIL’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops. White continues to run his mouth. Ishii tags in Hashi. Goto applies The Sleeper Hold behind Red Shoes back. Hashi is choking EVIL with his boot. Red Shoes admonishes Hashi. Hashi hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. Chaos is lighting up EVIL’s chest. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto with repeated boots into the midsection of EVIL. Okada is choking EVIL with his boot. Chaos don’t care about the rules in this match. Goto tags in Okada. Goto punches EVIL in the back. Okada dumps EVIL back first on the canvas. Okada with a SlingShot Senton. Okada plays to the crowd. Okada whips EVIL across the ring. EVIL holds onto the ropes. Tonga delivers a gut punch. Loa uppercuts Okada. Tonga with a Leaping NeckBreaker. GOD starts brawling with Hashi and Goto. Loa drops Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Double Elbow Knockdown. White knocks Ishii off the ring apron. EVIL dumps Okada out of the ring. White wraps Hashi’s staff around Ishii’s neck. Another melee ensues on the outside.

EVIL rolls Okada back into the ring. EVIL stomps on Okada’s back. EVIL applies a wrist lock. White tags himself in. White hammers down on the left shoulder of Okada. White applies a wrist lock. White delivers The Garvin Stomp. White drives his knee into Okada’s back. White tags in Tonga. Tonga with clubbing blows to Okada’s chest. Tonga talks smack to Ishii. Tonga bodyslams Okada. Tonga tags in Loa. GOD with Two Slingshot Senton’s. Loa hooks the outside leg for a two count. Loa drives Okada back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Loa with clubbing shoulder blocks. Red Shoes is trying to calm down Ishii. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. Loa clears the ring. EVIL uses Togo and White for leverage. Red Shoes admonishes Bullet Club. Loa applies a front face lock. Loa tags in White. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, White applies a rear chin lock. White is trying to play mind games with Ishii. White pulls Okada down to the mat. White with the irish whip. Okada goes for The Reverse NeckBreaker, but White blocks it. White uppercuts Okada. Okada drops White with The Big Boot. Okada tags in Ishii.

White runs away from Ishii. Misfired Clotheslines. Ishii skins the cat. Ishii with a forearm smash. White denies The Vertical Drop Brain Buster. Bullet Club is trying to dump Ishii over the top rope, but Chaos gets in the way. Ishii applies a waist lock. White with clubbing elbow smashes. White with the irish whip. Ishii drops White with a shoulder tackle. Ishii toys around with White. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. White clings onto the middle rope. Ishii shoves Red Shoes. White with a forearm smash. White drops Ishii with The DDT. White hits The Blade Buster for a two count. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Ishii Powerslams White. Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Loa gets in the way. Hashi SuperKicks Loa. Tonga scores the elbow knockdown. Goto clotheslines Tonga. White pulls Goto down to the mat. White kicks Ishii in the gut. Ishii brings White to the apron. Ishii with a forearm smash. White answers with a shoulder block. Ishii HeadButts White. Loa makes the save for Bullet Club. Ishii knocks Gedo off the apron. White slams Ishii’s head on the top rope. White muscles Ishii over the top rope. White with clubbing blows to Ishii’s back. Ishii hammers down on the right shoulder of White. Loa rocks Ishii with a forearm smash. Loa inadvertently knocks White off the apron. Jay White has been eliminated.

White pulls Ishii off the apron behind Red Shoes back. Tomohiro Ishii has been eliminated. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Tonga. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi kicks Loa in the gut. Loa denies The Bunker Buster. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Loa. Hashi hits The Head Hunter. Hashi kicks Loa in the gut. Hashi with forearm shivers. Tonga trips Hashi from the outside. Loa blasts Goto off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Hashi side steps Loa into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Loa. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Loa denies The GYR. Loa drills Goto with The BrainBuster. Hashi with a forearm smash to Tonga. Hashi with a shoulder block. Jado nails Hashi with the kendo stick. Loa knocks Hashi off the apron. Yoshi Hashi has been eliminated. Tonga with clubbing blows to Goto’s back. Tonga with rapid fire haymakers. Goto is displaying his fighting spirit. Tonga targets the midsection of Goto. Double Irish Whip. Goto rocks Loa with a forearm smash. Goto drops Tonga with a Discus Lariat. Goto kicks Tonga in the gut. Goto with a Snap Vertical Suplex on top of Loa. Goto clotheslines Loa over the top rope. Tanga Loa has been eliminated.

Jado runs interference. Tonga delivers The GunStun. Hirooki Goto has been eliminated. Okada punches Tonga in the back. Okada with a forearm smash. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. EVIL kicks Okada in the back. Double Irish Whip. Tonga lands The Stinger Splash. EVIL with a corner clothesline. Bullet Club goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada kicks EVIL in the face. Okada sends Tonga to the apron. EVIL inadvertently knocks Tonga off the apron. Tama Tonga has been eliminated. EVIL with clubbing elbow smashes. Misfired Big Boots. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. Okada clings onto the top rope. Okada with clubbing blows to EVIL’s back. EVIL goes for a Darkness Falls, but Okada lands back on his feet. EVIL avoids The Rain Maker. Okada dropkicks EVIL. Okada applies The Money Clip. Red Shoes is distracted by Togo. EVIL rakes the eyes of Okada. Okada with a shoulder block. Togo wraps the choker around Okada’s neck. EVIL shoves Okada off the apron to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL, Jay White, The Guerrillas Of Destiny, and Chase Owens via Over The Top Rope Elimination

