NJPW Road To Castle Attack Results 2/15/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny & Jado vs. Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Yuya Uemura In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Jado and Yuya Uemura will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jado backs Uemura into the ropes. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Jado. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura kicks Jado in the chest. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Jado. Uemura bodyslams Jado. Chaos clears the ring. War Drum Party. Uemura with two forearm smashes. Uemura uppercuts Jado. Jado drops Uemura with a shoulder tackle. Jado knocks Hashi off the ring apron. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Loa starts choking Hashi on the floor. Jado punches Uemura in the back. Jado talks smack to Uemura. Jado with a forearm shot across the back of Uemura. Jado dumps Uemura out of the ring. Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga rolls Uemura back into the ring. Jado with rapid fire haymakers. Jado tags in Loa.

Loa bodyslams Uemura. Forearm Exchange. Loa repeatedly stomps on Uemura’s chest. Jado peppers Uemura with forearms from the apron. Jado is choking Uemura with his boot. Loa with the irish whip. Loa with two corner clotheslines. Loa follows that with a Running Powerslam for a two count. Loa rocks Goto with a forearm smash. Loa knocks Goto off the apron. Loa repeatedly stomps on Goto’s chest. Loa applies a front face lock. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga delivers a gut punch. Loa punches Uemura in the back. Tonga HeadButts Uemura. Tonga with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Uemura with forearm shivers. Tonga side steps the dropkick from Uemura. Uemura reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Uemura goes for a dropkick, but Tonga holds onto the ropes. Uemura finally dropkicks Tonga. Uemura tags in Goto.

Goto with forearm shivers. Loa punches Goto in the back. Loa sends Goto to the corner. Goto ducks a clothesline from Loa. Goto with a corner clothesline. Goto clotheslines Loa. Goto knocks Jado off the apron. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Goto tags in Hashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto with a corner clothesline. Hashi blasts Tonga with a knife edge chop. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Tonga counters with an eye rake. Tonga shoves Goto into Hashi. Tonga with a double dropkick. Tonga tags in Jado. Double Irish Whip. Tonga with a gut punch. Jado with a knee lift. Loa follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Tonga dumps Goto out of the ring. Jado connects with The Green Killer for a two count. Jado grabs the kendo stick. Uemura dropkicks Jado. Tonga scores the elbow knockdown. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Loa ducks a clothesline from Goto. Loa drops Goto with The CodeBreaker. Hashi SuperKicks Loa. Hashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Hashi makes Jado tap out to The Butterfly Lock.

Winner: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Yuya Uemura via Submission

Second Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Yota Tsuji vs. The Great O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb w/Bea Priestley In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Khan attacks Tanahashi before the bell rings. Khan runs Tanahashi into the steel barricade. Ospreay is raining down haymakers in the corner. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Tenzan reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Tenzan drops Ospreay with a shoulder tackle. Tanahashi knocks The Empire off the ring apron. Double Senton Splash. Tenzan with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Ospreay kicks Tenzan in the gut. Ospreay with a RoundHouse Kick. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay follows that with The Running Knee for a two count. Ospreay slams Tenzan’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Ospreay tags in Cobb. Cobb starts headbutting the midsection of Tenzan. Cobb with another HeadButt. Cobb kicks Tenzan in the gut. Cobb punches Tenzan in the back. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan kicks Tenzan in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Tenzan applies a nerve hold. Khan kicks Tenzan in the back. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Khan shoves Tenzan into the canvas for a two count. Khan tags in Cobb. Mongolian Chop Party. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Ospreay. Tenzan kicks Cobb in the gut. Tenzan dumps Cobb out of the ring. Ospreay kicks Tenzan in the gut. Tenzan creates distance with a Spinning Heel Kick. Tanahashi and Khan are tagged in.

Forearm Exchange. Khan whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi delivers a gut punch. Tanahashi bodyslams Khan. Khan avoids The SomerSault Senton. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Khan. Tanahashi applies a waist lock. Khan transitions into a Knee Bar. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb HeadButts Tanahashi. Cobb sends Tanahashi to the corner. Tanahashi decks Cobb with a back elbow smash. Cobb catches Tanahashi in mid-air. Cobb goes for The Powerslam, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Cobb. Tanahashi drops Cobb with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi tags in Tsuji.

Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji sends Cobb to the corner. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Tsuji runs into Cobb. Cobb kicks Tsuji in the gut. Cobb whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Tsuji dropkicks Cobb. Tsuji shoves Ospreay off the apron. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Cobb’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Tsuji with a Running Elbow Smash. Tanahashi with a Running Crossbody Block. Tenzan follows that with two headbutts. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji for a two count. Tsuji goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Cobb blocks it. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Cobb drives Tsuji back first into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb goes for The Running Powerslam, but Tsuji rolls him over for a two count. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Cobb grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tsuji unloads three chops. Cobb connects with The Spin Cycle for a two count. Ospreay dumps Tenzan out of the ring. Double Claw. Khan kicks Tanahashi out of the ring. Cobb whips Tsuji across the ring. Cobb plants Tsuji with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Third Match: Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bushi and Taiji Ishimori will start things off. Phantasmo attacks Bushi from behind. Ishimori knocks LIJ off the ring apron. Phantasmo with a straight right hand. Double Irish Whip. Bushi holds onto the ropes. Bushi sends Phantasmo to the apron. Bushi shoves Ishimori into Phantasmo. Ishimori with a gut punch. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Bushi. Bushi thrust kicks the midsection of Ishimori. Takahashi dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. Bushi with a basement dropkick. Bushi stomps on Ishimori’s back. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Ishimori. Bushi with the irish whip. Ishimori side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Yujiro drops Bushi with The Big Boot. Ishimori with a RoundHouse Kick to Sanada. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall.

Ishimori with a knee lift. Yujiro drives Sanada back first into the steel barricade. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Bushi. Ishimori rolls Bushi back into the ring. Ishimori applies an illegal choke. Ishimori tags in Yujiro. Yujiro Powerslams Bushi for a two count. Yujiro rakes the chest and eyes of Bushi. Yujiro tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo with heavy bodyshots. Phantasmo taunts Takahashi. Back Rake Party. Ishimori with a knee drop for a two count. Ishimori continues to rake the eyes of Bushi. The referee finally admonishes Ishimori. Ishimori unloads two knife edge chops. Ishimori with the irish whip. Bushi kicks Ishimori in the face. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo stops Bushi in his tracks. Phantasmo knocks Takahashi off the apron. Phantasmo rakes the back of Bushi. Bushi creates distance with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi clears the ring. Short-Arm Reversal by Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Phantasmo’s face. Takahashi with a Running Dropkick. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Takahashi with two corner clotheslines. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi blocks a boot from Ishimori. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi side steps Phantasmo into Ishimori. Takahashi delivers The Double ShotGun Dropkick for a two count. Takahashi goes for a Death Valley Driver, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Phantasmo goes for The UFO, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi SuperKicks Phantasmo. Phantasmo responds with a Lariat. Sanada and Yujiro are tagged in.

Sanada ducks a clothesline from Yujiro. Sanada kicks Yujiro in the gut. Yujiro reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada decks Yujiro with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Yujiro. Yujiro starts Sanada’s fingers. Sanada returns the favor. Sanada blocks a boot from Yujiro. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Yujiro denies The Paradise Lock. Yujiro kicks Sanada in the gut. Yujiro whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada holds onto the ropes. Yujiro blocks a boot from Sanada. Yujiro sends Sanada face first into the canvas. Yujiro with a Sliding Dropkick. Ishimori knocks Bushi off the apron. Yujiro connects with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Sanada negates The Miami Shine. Standing Switch Exchange. Yujiro goes for a Release German Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Yujiro takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Triple Basement Dropkick for a two count. Sanada applies Skull. Yujiro thrust kicks the midsection of Sanada. Yujiro SuperKicks Sanada. Sanada negates Pimp Juice. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Yujiro. Sanada makes Yujiro tap out to Skull End.

Winner: Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, SHO, and Toru Yano vs. EVIL, Jay White, Chase Owens, and Dick Togo w/Gedo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

EVIL attacked the ring announcer before the bell rings. Toru Yano and Chase Owens will start things off. Yano is trying to pull off a turnbuckle pad. Owens with a straight right hand. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Yano removes the turnbuckle pad. Yano ducks a clothesline from Owens. Yano rakes the eyes of Owens. Yano removes another turnbuckle pad. The referee admonishes Yano. Owens whips Yano with the leather strap. Bullet Club clears the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Owens wraps the strap around Yano’s neck. Owens repeatedly drives his knee into Yano’s back. Owens wraps the strap around his fist. Owens with a straight right hand. Owens rolls Yano back into the ring. Owens with the lateral press for a two count. Owens punches Yano in the jaw. Owens tags in Togo. Togo with heavy bodyshots. Togo with a closed fist shot. Togo repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Togo with a straight right hand. Togo applies a wrist lock. Togo tags in EVIL.

EVIL hammers down on the left wrist of Yano. EVIL knocks Okada off the ring apron. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL whips Yano into the exposed steel. EVIL stomps on Yano’s back. EVIL tags in Owens. Owens with a knee/fist drop combination for a two count. Owens sends Yano back first into the exposed steel. Owens tags in White. White taunts Ishii. White with repeated boots into the midsection of Yano. White knocks Ishii off the apron. White repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Yano. White tags in Owens. White dumps Yano out of the ring. Owens ties himself and Yano to the strap. Owens is throwing haymakers at Yano. Yano drives Owens back first into the steel barricade. Owens is putting the boots to Yano. A mid-match strap match breaks out right in front of the referee. Owens tags in White. White continues to stomp on Yano’s chest. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from White. Yano pulls White down to the mat. Yano tags in Ishii.

White kicks Ishii in the face. White side steps Ishii into the exposed steel. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from White. White runs into Ishii. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Ishii shoves EVIL into White. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Ishii. EVIL goes for The German Suplex, but Sho counters with The Backstabber. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Double Hip Toss. Double Mid-Kick. Forearm Exchange. Ishii whips White across the ring. White holds onto the ropes. White kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii Powerslams White. Ishii toys around with White. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but White lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. White decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Ishii ducks a clothesline from White. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishii denies The NeckBreaker. Swing and Miss Display. White drops Ishii with The DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Ishii denies The Uranage Slam. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. White uppercuts Ishii. Ishii hulks up. White kicks Ishii in the gut. Ishii creates distance with The Vertical Suplex. Okada and EVIL are tagged in.

Misfired Clotheslines. EVIL kicks Okada in the gut. EVIL whips Okada across the ring. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from EVIL. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada blasts Owens off the apron. Okada with a basement uppercut. Okada with the irish whip. EVIL launches Okada over the top rope. EVIL repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Okada. EVIL rolls Okada back into the ring. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Bullet Club clears the ring. Okada denies Darkness Falls. EVIL avoids The Rain Maker. Okada goes for a dropkick, but EVIL holds onto the ropes. Okada denies The Scorpion Death Lock. Okada uppercuts EVIL. Togo kicks Okada in the back. Okada takes a swipe at Togo. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada with The Big Boot. EVIL drops Okada with a Running Lariat. EVIL tags in Togo.

Togo stomps on Okada’s back. Double Irish Whip. Okada side steps Togo into the exposed steel. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada side steps EVIL into Togo. Okada kicks EVIL in the gut. Okada with The DDT. Okada tags in Sho. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Sho blasts Togo with The PK for a two count. Sho applies a waist lock. Togo with three sharp elbow strikes. Togo with a straight right hand. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Togo. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho drops Togo with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Owens breaks up the submission hold. Yano with a polish hammer. Yano dumps Owens out of the ring. Chaos delivers their combination offense. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sho connects with The Spear for a two count. Sho with a German Suplex. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. EVIL repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Sho with combination forearms. EVIL hits Everything Is EVIL. EVIL clotheslines Okada. Togo goes into the lateral press to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL, Jay White, Chase Owens, and Dick Togo via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kota Ibushi & Yuji Nagata vs. Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi

Kota Ibushi and Tetsuya Naito will start things off. Naito backs Ibushi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Stalemate in the corner. Ibushi pats Naito on the chest. Hand fighting. Chain grappling exchange. Ibushi applies a headscissors neck lock. Naito transitions into a Heel Hook. Naito applies a leg lock. Ibushi wraps his legs around the left shoulder of Naito. Naito rolls Ibushi over for a one count. Standing Switch Exchange. Naito applies a wrist lock. Naito with a wrist lock takedown. Side Headlock Exchange. Ibushi with a side headlock takeover. Naito rolls back to a vertical base. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Nagata and Takagi are tagged in. Nagat kicks the right hamstring of Takagi. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi backs Nagata into the ropes. Takagi with a knife edge chop. Nagata kicks Takagi in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata kicks Takagi in the back. Takagi shoves Nagata. Forearm Exchange. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Takagi. Nagata drops Takagi with The Mid-Kick. Nagata stomps on Takagi’s back. Takagi denies The Overhead Belly to Bely Suplex. Nagata kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Naito with a basement dropkick. Naito knocks Ibushi off the ring apron. Takagi is choking Nagata with his knee. Naito is raining down forearms on the outside. Takagi applies a rear chin lock. Naito whips Ibushi into the steel barricade. Nagata puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Takagi punches Nagata in the back. Takagi with Kawada Kicks. Takagi slams Nagata’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takagi tags in Naito. Naito with forearm shivers. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies a rear chin lock. Naito tags in Takagi.

Takagi with a double sledge. Takagi HeadButts Nagata. Takagi toys around with Nagata. Quick shoving contest. Takagi with forearm shivers. Nagata tells Takagi to bring it. Takagi with a double hand chop. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi whips Nagata across the ring. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Nagata. Nagata creates distance with The Running Knee Lift. Ibushi and Naito are tagged in. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Naito. Naito drops down on the canvas. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi plays to the crowd. Standing Switch Exchange. Naito kicks the left knee of Ibushi. Naito blocks a boot from Ibushi. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Ibushi. Naito stomps ont he left knee of Ibushi. Naito with the irish whip. Ibushi kicks Naito in the face. Ibushi dives over Naito. Ibushi with a RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi goes for The Last Ride, but Naito lands back on his feet. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito continues to dropkick the left knee of Ibushi. Naito tags in Takagi. Takagi stands on the left knee of Ibushi. Takagi with the irish whip. Takagi blocks a boot from Ibushi. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Ibushi responds with a Hurricanrana. Ibushi tags in Nagata.

Nagata unloads three mid-kicks. Nagata sends Takagi to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Takagi denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata kicks Takagi in the gut. Nagata hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Takagi denies The Helluva Kick. Takagi hammers down on the right knee of Nagata. Takagi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Nagata denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Nagata kicks Takagi in the chest. Nagata with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Nagata unloads a flurry of kicks. Nagata with a forearm smash. Takagi decks Nagata with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Nagata kicks the left shoulder of Takagi. Nagata connects with The Exploder Suplex. Takagi responds with The Pumping Bomber. Second Forearm Exchange. Nagata kicks Takagi in the face. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi delivers The Sliding Lariat. Takagi tags in Naito. Naito knocks Ibushi off the apron. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Nagata. Combination Cabron. Naito goes for Gloria, but Nagata counters with The Nagata Lock II. Takagi breaks up the submission hold. Ibushi kicks Takagi in the back. Takagi avoids The Buzzsaw Kick. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Ibushi. Naito with the irish whip. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Step Up Enzuigiri/Pumping Bomb Combination for a two count. Takagi clotheslines Ibushi over the top rope. Naito plants Nagata with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

