NJPW Road To Castle Attack Results 2/16/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Satoshi Kojima, and Yota Tusji vs. The Great O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb w/Bea Priestley In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block to Khan before the bell rings. Tsuji dumps Cobb out of the ring. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Kojima sends Ospreay chest first into the steel barricade. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi uppercuts Khan. Tanahashi delivers a gut punch. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Khan denies the irish whip. Khan with a fireman’s carry takeover. Khan applies the head & arm choke. Khan transitions into a Heel Hook. Tanahashi grabs thebottom rope which forces the break. Ospreay starts biting Tanahashi’s fingers. Khan repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Tanahashi. Khan drives Tanahashi chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Tanahashi in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan tags in Cobb.

Cobb with two forearm smashes. Cobb HeadButts Tanahashi. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Tanahashi’s back. Cobb tags in Ospreay. Ospreay repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Ospreay is choking Tanahashi with his knee. Tanahashi is displaying his fighting spirit. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Ospreay. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Tanahashi drops Ospreay with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi tags in Kojima. Kojima knocks Cobb off the ring apron. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Diving Elbow Drop for a two count. The Empire clears the ring. Khan with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Khan with a corner clothesline. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Ospreay follows that with The Flying Knee for a two count. Stereo Slingshot Pescado’s. Kojima drops Ospreay with The DDT. Two Running Elbow Smashes. Tanahashi bodyslams Ospreay. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji. Kojima drills Ospreay with The BrainBuster for a two count.

Tanahashi dumps Khan out of the ring. Misfired Lariats. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay with a Belly to Back Suplex. Cobb and Tsuji are tagged in. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Tsuji kicks Cobb in the chest. Tsuji runs into Cobb. Tsuji with the irish whip. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Tsuji follows that with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Cobb denies The Bodyslam. Forearm Exchange. Cobb connects with The Spin Cycle for a two count. Khan kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Khan whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Khan. Khan nails Tanahashi whti The Pump Kick. Kojima kicks Khan in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Ospreay responds with Pip Pip Cheerio. Ospreay kicks Tsuji in the gut. Tsuji with a Back Body Drop. Cobb drops Tsuji with a running shoulder tackle. Tsuji rolls Cobb over for a two count. Tsuji drves his knee into the midsection of Cobb. Cobb with a Lariat. Cobb plants Tsuji with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Second Match: Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hiromu Takahashi mocks El Phantasmo before the bell rings. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Bullet Club tees off on Takahashi. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi sends Ishimori tumbling to the floor. Takahashi runs around Phantasmo. Takahashi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Phantasmo cartwheels back onto his feet. Takahashi dodges The Big Boot. Takahashi sends Phantasmo into the ropes. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Phantasmo. Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Takahashi tags in Sanada. Takahashi stomps on Phantasmo’s back. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sanada applies Three Paradise Locks. Triple Low Dropkicks. Sanada with forearm shivers across the back of Phantasmo. Sanada goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo rakes the back of Sanada. Phantasmo knocks Takahashi off the ring apron. Phantasmo stomps on Sanada’s back. Back Rake Party.

Following a snap mare takeover, Yujiro with a Sliding Leg Drop for a two count. Yujiro applies a front face lock. Phantasmo tags himself in. Phantasmo continues to rake Sanada’s back. The referee admonishes Phantasmo. Sanada slaps Phantasmo in the chest. Sanada puts on a Phantasmo t-shirt. Phantasmo applies the nipple hold. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori knocks Takahashi off the apron. Ishimori blocks a boot from Sanada. Ishimori with a single leg takedown. Ishimori doesn’t have the keys for The Paradise Lock. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Sanada. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. Double Irish Whip. Sanada with a double dropkick. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Ishimori’s back and chest. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi dives over Ishimori. Ishimori side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori hits The Spider German Suplex for a two count.

Ishimori goes for The Lawn Dart, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. Bushi drops Ishimori with The DDT for a two count. Ishimori with forearm shivers. Double Leapfrog. Takahashi drops down on the canvas. Double Flapjack for a two count. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a Handspring RoundHouse Kick. Ishimori tags in Yujiro. Yujiro clears the ring. Yujiro backs Bushi into the ropes. Yujiro delivers The Helluva Kick. Yujiro hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Bullet Club dumps LIJ out of the ring. Yujiro stomps on Bushi’s back. Yujiro goes for The Miami Shine, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Yujiro thrust kicks the midsection of Bushi. Yujiro sends Bushi to the corner. Yujiro takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Bushi with The BackStabber for a two count. Ishimori nails Bushi with The Pump Kick. Sanada dropkicks Ishimori. Phantasmo stomps on the right foot of Sanada. Phantasmo dumps Sanada out of the ring. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsections of Bushi and Takahashi. Yujiro connects with Pimp Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, and Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Third Match: Tomohiro Ishii, SHO, and Toru Yano vs. Jay White, Chase Owens, and Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match



Ishii has to be restrained before the bell rings. SHO and Gedo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gedo rakes the eyes of Sho. Gedo is throwing haymakers at Sho. Gedo applies a side headlock. Sho whips Gedo across the ring. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho drops Gedo with a shoulder tackle. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho with the irish whip. Sho follows that with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Sho blasts Gedo with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Sho tags in Yano. Yano walks towards a turnbuckle pad. Owens attacks Yano from behind. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Yano removes the turnbuckle. Yano side steps Gedo into the exposed steel. Yano side steps Owens into Gedo.

Bullet Club avoids The Double Hip Attack. Owens kicks Yano out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Owens repeatedly whips Yano with the leather strap. Owens wraps the strap around Yano’s neck. Owens rakes the eyes of Yano. Gedo sends Yano back first into the exposed steel. Gedo tags in White. White repeatedly stomps on Yano’s back and chest. White whips Yano into the exposed steel. White tags in Owens. Owens with repeated boots into the midsection of Yano. Owens drops his weight on the left leg of Yano. Owens mocks Sho. Owens hyperextends the left leg of Yano. Owens tags in White. White repeatedly stomps on Yano’s hamstrings. White tags in Gedo. Forearm Exchange. Gedo rakes the eyes of Sho. Gedo throws Sho out of the ring. White sends Sho back first into the steel barricade. The referee has lost complete control of this match. Gedo tags in Owens.

The referee admonishes Owens for bringing the leather strap into the ring. White is putting the boots to Yano. Ishii with clubbing blows to White’s back. Owens attacks Ishii from behind. Owens with forearm shivers. Yano whips Owens into the barricade. Yano pulls Gedo off the apron. Yano gets Owens tied up in the barricade. Ishii and White are tagged in. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii kicks White in the gut. Ishii punches White in the back. Ishii whips White into the barricade. Ishii rolls White back into the ring. White kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii with a forearm smash. White reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii with two shoulder tackles. Ishii applies a waist lock. White with two sharp elbow strikes. Misfired Clotheslines. Double Forearm. Side Step Display. White kicks Ishii in the gut. White drops Ishii with The DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The Blade Buster for a two count. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Ishii fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but White lands back on his feet. White with a Snap Saito Suplex. White tags in Gedo.

Bullet Club clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Gedo thrust kicks the midsection of Ishii. Owens with a knee lift. Double Vertical Suplex. Owens with The Shining Wizard. Gedo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Gedo argues with the referee. Ishii negates The SuperKick. Sho clotheslines Gedo. Owens delivers his combination offense. Yano trips Owens from the outside. Yano with a shoulder block. Yano slams Owens head on the top rope. Sho with a Release German Suplex. Sho ducks a clothesline from White. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sho with The Backstabber. Ishii clotheslines White. Gedo ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Gedo sends Ishii chest first into the exposed steel. Gedo rolls Ishii over for a two count. Gedo with an inside cradle for a two count. Gedo with a thumb to the eye. Gedo follows that with a JawBreaker. Ishii responds with a Lariat. Ishii pulls Gedo away from White. Ishii connects with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory. After the match, Ishii starts choking Gedo with a jacket.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii, SHO, and Toru Yano via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kota Ibushi & Yuji Nagata vs. Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi

Kota Ibushi and Tetsuya Naito will start things off. Quick feeling out process. Chain grappling exchange. Naito applies a double wrist lock. Ibushi brings Naito down to the mat. Ibushi applies a leg lock. Naito transitions into a grounding full nelson lock. Ibushi grabs a side wrist lock. Naito with a drop toe hold. Ibushi applies a hammerlock. Ibushi transitions into a rear chin lock. Ibushi applies a front face lock. Naito backs Ibushi into the red turnbuckle pad. Nagata tags himself in. Nagata repeatedly kicks Naito in the ribs. Nagata applies a wrist lock. Naito mocks Nagata in the process. Nagata with an arm-breaker. Nagata grabs a side wrist lock. Nagata with an arm-ringer. Nagata maintains wrist control. Nagata tags in Ibushi. Ibushi hammers down on the left shoulder of Naito. Following a snap mare takeover, Ibushi kicks Naito in the back for a two count. Ibushi kicks the left hamstring of Naito. Naito blocks a boot from Ibushi. Naito kicks the left hamstring of Ibushi. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Takagi clotheslines the back of Ibushi’s neck. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Ibushi. Takagi knocks Nagata off the ring apron.

Forearm Exchange. Takagi whips Nagata into the steel barricade. Naito grapevines the legs of Ibushi. Ibushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito tags in Takagi. Takagi applies a toe and ankle hold. Takagi slams Ibushi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Takagi works on the left knee of Ibushi. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Takagi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi tags in Naito. Naito with a Knee Crusher. Naito applies The Reverse Cloverleaf. Ibushi reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Ibushi. Naito slaps Ibushi in the face. Naito repeatedly kicks the left knee of Ibushi. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Ibushi with a spinning back kick. Takagi drops Ibushi with a shoulder tackle. Double Irish Whip. Ibushi creates distance with The Double Pele Kick. Ibushi tags in Nagata.

Nagata with The Big Boot. Nagata with clubbing hamstring kicks. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Naito. Nagata clips the right knee of Naito. Nagata stomps on the right hamstring of Naito. Naito denies The Exploder Suplex. Naito kicks Nagata in the gut. Naito hammers down on the back of Nagata’s neck. Naito with a NeckBreaker. Naito tags in Takagi. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Nagata. Nagata with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Mid-Kick Party. Double Irish Whip. Ibushi with a Rising Knee Strike. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault. Nagata hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nagata with a Rising Knee Strike. Nagata drills Takagi with The BrainBuster for a two count.

Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Naito repeatedly kicks Nagata in the face. Ibushi with a Release German Suplex. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Ibushi. Ibushi responds with a RoundHouse Kick. Takagi denies The Back Drop Driver. Standing Switch Exchange. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Nagata with a Rebound German Suplex. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber. Second Forearm Exchange. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nagata goes for The Mid-Kick, but Takagi counters with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Naito kicks Ibushi in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito hits The Satellite DDT. Nagata blocks a lariat from Takagi. Nagata with The Big Boot. Takagi responds with another Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi plants Nagata with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi vs. EVIL & The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Dick Togo & Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Chaos attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Goto repeatedly stomps on Loa’s chest. Okada drives EVIL back first into the steel barricade. Goto hammers down on the back of Loa’s neck. Goto applies a side headlock. Loa with heavy bodyshots. Loa whips Goto across the ring. Goto runs into Loa. Shoulder Block Exchange. Loa drops down on the canvas. Loa leapfrogs over Goto. Goto with a Counter Hip Toss. Goto tags in Hashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Hashi hammers down on the back of Loa’s neck. Hashi applies a side headlock. Tonga made the blind tag. Loa whips Hashi across the ring. Tonga with a gut punch. Loa uppercuts Hashi. Tonga with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Tonga kicks Hashi in the face. Tonga taunts Chaos. Forearm Exchange. Tonga whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi with a Hurricanrana. Tonga tags in EVIL. Hashi push kicks EVIL. Hashi tags in Okada.

Huge standoff in the center of the ring. Loa attacks Okada from behind. Loa with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Double Irish Whip. Okada side steps Loa into the turnbuckle pad. Okada ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada decks Tonga with a back elbow smash. EVIL side steps Okada into the turnbuckle pad. EVIL blocks a boot from Okada. EVIL clotheslines the back of Okada’s neck. EVIL with a Draping Foot Stomp. EVIL knocks Hashi off the ring apron. EVIL sends Okada ribs first into the steel barricade. EVIL drives Okada shoulder first into the steel ring post. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Hashi. EVIL rakes the eyes of Hashi. EVIL rolls Okada back into the ring. EVIL toys around with Okada. EVIL drops Okada with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Okada drives his knee into the midsection of EVIL. Okada dumps EVIL out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Bullet Club gangs up on Okada. EVIL rolls Okada back into the ring. EVIL slams Okada’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL with a knife edge chop. EVIL rakes the eyes of Okada. EVIL tags in Tonga. Tonga hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck. Tonga bodyslams Okada. Tonga tags in Loa.

Loa with a Slingshot Senton. Tonga with clubbing blows to Okada’s chest. Loa hooks the outside leg for a two count. Loa talks smack to Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Loa HeadButts Okada. Loa with clubbing shoulder blocks. Loa tags in EVIL. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses Togo and Jado for leverage. Red Shoes admonishes EVIL. EVIL tags in Tonga. Tonga argues with Red Shoes. Second Forearm Exchange. Tonga tags in EVIL. Double Irish Whip. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. GOD pulls Okada down to the mat. EVIL with a Senton Splash for a two count. EVIL is displaying his frustration. Okada with forearm shivers. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. EVIL with the irish whip. Okada side steps EVIL into the turnbuckle pad. Okada creates distance with The Reverse NeckBreaker. Goto and Tonga are tagged in. Goto ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Goto knocks Loa off the apron. Goto with forearm shivers. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Misfired Clotheslines. Goto with a Misidrection Lariat. Goto with a Corner Clothesline. Tonga denies The Saito Suplex. Tonga with the irish whip. Goto side steps Tonga into the turnbuckle pad. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count.

Tonga denies The Ushigoroshi. Loa rocks Goto with a forearm smash. Loa with clubbing blows to Goto’s back. Tonga with heavy bodyshots. Tonga tees off on Goto. Goto kicks Tonga in the face. Goto decks Loa with a back elbow smash. Tonga with a gut punch. Short-Arm Reversal by Goto. Goto goes for The GTR, but Tonga counters with The Tongan Twist. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa hooks the outside leg for a one count. Loa goes for The Running Powerslam, but Goto lands back on his feet. Goto drops Loa with The Discus Lariat. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Third Forearm Exchange. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Hashi applies a waist lock. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi drops Loa with a NeckBreaker. Chaos clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Goto with a corner clothesline. Hashi with a running chop. Loa shoves Goto into Hashi. Loa with a double clothesline. GOD hits Guerrilla Warfare for a two count. EVIL dumps Okada out of the ring. GOD goes for The Magic Killer, but Goto gets in the way. Goto with The Ushigoroshi. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Hashi connects with The Running Meteora for a two count. Hashi unloads Two SuperKicks. Loa plants Hashi with Ape Shit to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL & The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Pinfall

