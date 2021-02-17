NJPW Road To Castle Attack Results 2/17/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Due to a knee injury, Tetsuya Naito will not be wrestling on tonight's card. In place of the tag team main event, SANADA will wrestle Yuji Nagata in the semi main event this evening.

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Gabriel Kidd vs. The Great O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb w/Bea Priestley In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The Empire attacks Team Tanahashi before the bell rings. Khan is choking Tanahashi with his boot. Tenzan reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Tenzan kicks Ospreay in the ribs. Ospreay gets crotched on the top rope. Tenzan shakes the top rope for added pressure. Tenzan kicks Ospreay in the gut. Tenzan HeadButts Ospreay. Tenzan whips Ospreay across the ring. Tenzan drops Ospreay with a shoulder tackle. Khan attacks Tenzan from behind. Khan punches Tenzan in the back. The Empire repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Tenzan side steps Khan into Ospreay. Tenzan with boots to the midsection of Khan. Tenzan HeadButts Khan. Tenzan is loading up The Mongolian Chops. Ospreay punches the back of Tenzan’s neck. Mongolian Chop Party. Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Tanahashi dumps Khan out of the ring. Kidd knocks Cobb off the ring apron. Kidd bodyslams Ospreay. Tanahashi with a leaping elbow drop. Tenzan with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Tenzan punches Ospreay in the back. Tenzan kicks Ospreay in the gut. Tenzan with the irish whip. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay dropkicks Tenzan. Ospreay tags in Cobb.

Ospreay clears the ring. Cobb with a forearm smash. HeadButt Exchange. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Tenzan. Cobb punches Tenzan in the back. Khan attacks Tenzan behind the referee’s back. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan with a knee lift. Tenzan is displaying his fighting spirit. Khan drops Tenzan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan tells Tenzan to bring it. Khan delivers a gut punch. Khan continues to dish out mongolian chops. Khan tags in Ospreay. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Ospreay whips Tenzan across the ring. Ospreay scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Tenzan kicks Ospreay in the gut. Ospreay drives Tenzan back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan tags himself in. Khan repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s chest. Khan hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Khan with a forearm smash. Khan kicks Tenzan in the gut. Khan with the irish whip. Khan levels Tenzan with a Body Avalanche. Khan mocks Tenzan. Tenzan creates distance with The BrainBuster. Khan tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi knocks The Empire off the apron. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi bodyslams Khan. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Cobb runs interference. Tanahashi side steps Khan into Cobb. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Khan. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi goes for The Texas CloverLeaf, but Khan blocks it. Claw Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi slaps Khan in the face. Khan applies The Sleeper Hold. Khan hits The Reverse Suplex. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb talks smack to Tanahashi. Cobb with forearm shivers. Cobb with clubbing shoulder blocks. Tanahashi side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi applies a waist lock. Tanahashi drops Cobb with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Kidd.

Kidd with forearm shivers. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Kidd runs into Cobb. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd goes for a Bodyslam, but Cobb blocks it. Cobb with a knife edge chop. Kidd dropkicks Cobb. Kidd and Tenzan clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Tenzan levels Cobb with a Body Avalanche. Tanahashi with a Running Crossbody Block. Kidd bodyslams Cobb. Kidd follows that with The Senton Splash for a two count. Tanahashi kicks Khan in the gut. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Ospreay responds with The Rolling Elbow. Ospreay kicks Tenzan in the back. Tenzan with The Mountain Bomb. Cobb clotheslines Tenzan. Kidd kicks Cobb in the face. Kidd delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Cobb negates The Butterfly Suplex. Kidd uppercuts Cobb. Cobb dropkicks Kidd. Cobb with The Oklahoma Stampede. Kidd rolls Cobb over for a two count. Cobb ducks a clothesline from Kidd. Cobb with The Release German Suplex. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Second Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano vs. Jay White, The Guerrillas Of Destiny, and Chase Owens w/Gedo & Jado In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

White is playing mind games with Ishii before the bell rings. Hirooki Goto and Tama Tonga will start things off. Tonga knocks Hashi off the ring apron. Goto takes a swipe at Loa. White grabs Goto from behind. Tonga delivers a gut punch. Tonga with two haymakers. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Goto with a Misdirection Lariat. Loa attacks Goto from behind. Double Irish Whip. Tonga with a gut punch. Loa uppercuts Goto. Tonga with a leaping neckbreaker. Loa kicks Goto in the gut. Hashi tags himself in. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Loa. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Double boot into the midsection of Tonga. War Drums to Tonga and Owens. Ishii runs after White. Ishii kicks Gedo in the gut. Ishii rolls Gedo back into the ring. Gedo gets the war drum treatment. Goto sends Tonga to the corner. Hashi with a running chop. Goto kicks Tonga in the gut. Jado nails Hashi with the kendo stick. Tonga with a Belly to Back Suplex. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall.

White whips Ishii into the steel barricade. Loa rolls Hashi back into the ring. Tonga HeaButts Hashi. Tonga stomps on Hashi’s chest. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa with a Slingshot Senton. Loa starts choking Hashi in the corner. The referee admonishes Loa. Owens stands on the back of Hashi’s neck. Loa tags in White. Tonga kicks Hashi from the apron. White with three uppercuts. Hashi blasts White with a knife edge chop. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White tags in Owens. Owens with repeated boots into the midsection of Hashi. Owens sends Hashi to the corner. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens clotheslines Hashi for a two count. Owens tags in Loa. Loa with a straight right hand. Loa talks smack to Hashi. Hashi with forearm shivers. Loa kicks Hashi in the gut. Loa with a knee lift. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa tags in White. White toys around with Hashi. The referee is trying to calm down Ishii. White applies a rear chin lock. White pulls Hashi down to the mat. White continues to yell at the referee for whatever reason. White denies The Bunker Buster. Hashi creates distance with The Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi tags in Ishii.

White with forearm shivers. White with a knife edge chop. Ishii answers with a forearm smash. Ishii sends White to the corner. White kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii ducks a clothesline from White. Ishii applies a waist lock. White decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. We go through the same sequence in the other corner. White reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. White with a forearm smash. Ishii drops White with a shoulder tackle. GOD storms into the ring. Double Irish Whip. Ishii holds onto the ropes. Meeting Of The Minds. Goto with a double clothesline. Owens kicks Ishii in the gut. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Yano trips Owens from the outside. Yano pulls Owens out of the ring. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. White with a Running European Uppercut. White follows that with The Death Valley Driver for a two count.

White applies The Sleeper Hold.. White uppercuts Ishii. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from White. White denies The Back Drop Driver. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but White lands back on his feet. Second Forearm Exchange. White ducks a clothesline from Ishii. White drops Ishii with The DDT. White tags in Owens. Owens brings the leather strap into the ring. Yano rocks Owens with a forearm smash. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Ishii tags in Yano. Yano and the referee plays tug of war with the leather strap. Yano kicks Owens in the gut. Owens whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Gedo steals the leather strap. Yano sends Owens tumbling to the floor. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano throws the turnbuckle pad at Owens. Yano repeatedly whips Owens with the leather strap. Yano shoves the referee. Yano wraps the strap around Owens neck. White with forearm shivers. Ishii dumps White out of the ring. Another pier six brawl ensues which forces the referee to call off the match.

Match Result: No-Contest

Third Match: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bushi and Taiji Ishimori will start things off. Ishimori kicks Bushi in the gut. Ishimori whips Bushi across the ring. Bushi slips over Ishimori’s back. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Bushi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori with a toe kick. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Bushi. Double Leapfrog. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Ishimori. Takahashi with a running dropkick. Bushi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bushi hammers down on the back of Ishimori’s neck. Bushi kicks Ishimori in the neck. Ishimori pulls Bushi down to the mat. Yujiro clears the ring. Phantasmo and Takahashi are brawling on the outside. Ishimori is trying to remove Bushi’s mask. The referee admonishes Ishimori. Ishimori tags in Yujiro. Yujiro bodyslams Bushi. Yujiro with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Yujiro tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo bodyslams Bushi. Phantasmo with push up axe handle strikes for a one count. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori.

Ishimori with a Flying Back Rake. Ishimori wraps a t-shirt around Bushi’s neck. Ishimori with a Knee Drop for a two count. Ishimori with a NeckBreaker onto the knee for a two count. Ishimori argues with the referee. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo stops Bushi in his tracks. Phantasmo dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi creates distance with The Rewind Kick. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Takahashi clears the ring. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Takahashi. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Phantasmo’s face. Takahashi with a double dropkick for a two count. Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Takahashi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Phantasmo cartwheels back on his feet. Takahashi dodges The PK. Takahashi SuperKicks Phantasmo. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Phantasmo goes for a Spinning NeckBreaker, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi goes for Victory Royal, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo drops Takahashi with The DDT. Takagi and Yujiro are tagged in.

Yujiro ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Yujiro tugs on Takagi’s hair. Forearm Exchange. Takagi with the irish whip. Takagi blocks a boot from Yujiro. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Yujiro starts biting Takagi’s fingers. Yujiro blocks a boot from Takagi. Yujiro sends Takagi face first into the canvas. Misfired Sliding Lariats. Yujiro rakes the eyes of Takagi. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Ishimori kicks Takagi in the back. Ishimori with a forearm smash. Ishimori with a SpringBoard Seated Senton. Ishimori knocks Bushi off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Yujiro delivers The Helluva Kick. Ishimori with a Corner Meteora. Yujiro thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Yujiro hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Yujiro backs Takagi into the ropes. Yujiro with another Helluva Kick. Takagi decks Yujiro with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Yujiro. Takagi delivers The Sliding Lariat. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Phantasmo gets in the way. Takahashi dropkicks the left knee of Phantasmo. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Bushi with The CodeBreaker. Yujiro takes a ride on The LIJ Train. SuperKick/Step Up Enzuigiri Combination. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Sanada vs. Yuji Nagata

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nagata with a flurry of combination submission holds. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nagata with a Northern Lights Suplex. Test Of Strength. Sanada with a Northern Lights Suplex of his own. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Nagata with a side headlock takeover. Sanada answers with the headscissors neck lock. Nagata breaks the grip. Sanada avoids The PK. Nagata kicks the left knee of Sanada. Nagata applies the cravate. Nagata goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Nagata denies The Paradise Lock. Nagata with clubbing blows to Sanada’s back. Nagata with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Nagata follows that with clubbing mid-kicks. Nagata kicks Sanada in the back. Sanada blocks a boot from Nagata. Sanada with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sanada with a Slingshot Pescado. Sanada rolls Nagata back into the ring. Sanada kicks Nagata in the gut. Sanada repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring and knee of Nagata. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Nagata. Sanada applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Nagata grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Forearm Exchange. Sanada dropkicks the right knee of Nagata. Nagata with a running knee lift. Nagata unloads three mid-kicks. Nagata sends Sanada to the corner. Nagata delivers The Helluva Kick. Sanada denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with forearm shivers. Nagata hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Nagata goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada blocks it. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata with the irish whip. Sanada responds with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Nagata avoids The Muto MoonSault. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Nagata lands back on his feet. Nagata goes for The BrainBuster, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Sanada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Nagata with an arm-ringer. Nagata with a Rising Knee Strike. Nagata connects with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada denies The Back Drop Driver. Nagata with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Sanada dodges The Big Boot. Sanada kicks Nagata in the gut. Sanada drops Nagata with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Second Forearm Exchange. Nagata goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada applies Skull End. Nagata drills Sanada with The BrainBuster for a two count. Nagata goes for The Back Drop Driver, but Sanada counters with a Crossbody Block. Nagata with a side kick. Sanada decks Nagata with a back elbow smash. Sanada gets Nagata trapped in Skull End. Sanada plants Nagata with The Muto MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada & SHO vs. EVIL & Dick Togo

SHO and Dick Togo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taogo applies a side headlock. Togo with a right jab. Togo kicks Sho in the face. Togo continues to punch Sho. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Togo. Sho denies the sunset flip. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Togo rolls Sho over for a two count. Togo kicks Sho in the gut. Sho drops Togo with a running knee lift. Sho kicks Togo in the back for a one count. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with clubbing arm-ringers. EVIL trips Sho from the outside. Togo ducks a clothesline from Okada. EVIL clotheslines Okada. Togo stomps on Sho’s chest. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. EVIL runs Okada into the steel barricade. Togo is choking Sho on the floor. EVIL removed the blue turnbuckle pad. Togo rolls Sho back into the ring. Togo with two haymakers. Togo applies a front face lock. EVIL tags himself in. EVIL kicks Sho in the ribs. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL whips Sho into the exposed steel. Red Shoes ignores EVIL. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo stands on the left hand of Sho. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a running fist drop for a two count. Togo tags in EVIL. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Senton Splash for a two count. EVIL argues with Red Shoes. EVIL stands on the back of Sho’s head. Sho with forearm shivers. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. EVIL goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Sho blocks it. Sho creates distance with a Vertical Suplex. Sho tags in Okada.

Okada with forearm shivers. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. EVIL avoids the elbow knockdown. Okada drops EVIL with The Big Boot. Okada sends EVIL to the corner. EVIL kicks Okada in the face. Okada hits The Flapjack for a two count. Togo begs for mercy. Okada rocks Togo with a forearm smash. Okada plays to the crowd. Okada goes for The Reverse NeckBreaker, but EVIL lands back on his feet. EVIL kicks Okada in the gut. EVIL whips Okada into the exposed steel. EVIL with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL knocks Sho off the ring apron. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Okada lands back on his feet. EVIL with a toe kick. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. EVIL denies The TombStone PileDriver. Okada decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Togo trips Okada from the outside. EVIL with a double leg takedown. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Okada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL tags in Togo. Bullet Club gangs up on Okada. Red Shoes admonishes EVIL. Togo tees off on Okada. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Togo. Togo side steps Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada blocks a boot from Togo. Okada drops Togo with a NeckBreaker. Okada tags in Sho.

Sho knocks EVIL off the apron. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Sho blasts Togo with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Togo kicks Sho in the gut. Togo rakes the eyes of Sho. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Togo. Sho drops down on the canvas. Togo applies The Sleeper Hold. Sho with elbows into the midsection of Togo. Sho ducks a clothesline from Togo. Sho with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Okada dumps EVIL out of the ring. Sho goes for The Spear, but Togo counters with a front face lock. Togo goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho applies a waist lock. Sho connects with The BackStabber. Sho Spears Togo for a two count. Sho goes for The Cross Armed PileDriver, but EVIL gets in the way. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Okada counters with The Spinning Tombstone PileDriver. Togo with a jackknife cover for a two count. Sho responds with a German Suplex. Sho makes Togo tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada & SHO via Submission

